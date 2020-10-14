Prosecutor opens preliminary investigation into police pepper spray incident

A Special Prosecutor will interview everyone involved in the 3rd October incident, and any other witnesses, during the preliminary investigation process.

The Prosecutor General’s office is opening a preliminary investigation into an incident earlier this month where Helsinki Police officers used pepper spray at close range to move Extinction Rebellion protesters.

Special Prosecutor Heidi Savurinne will lead the investigation to look into the grounds for use of the pepper spray, and the legality of its use, by police at the 3rd October demonstration.

During the preliminary investigation process evidence will be heard from those police and activists directly involved, and other witnesses.

At the peaceful protest, Extinction Rebellion activists had been sitting in the road and using the technique of passive resistance as police carried them away. Helsinki Police say warnings were given as the protesters moved to a location at a busy intersection, and that pepper spray was used after warnings were given.

Activists say three officers in particular escalated their actions against the protesters in what had been an otherwise good-natured event up to that point, with activists sitting in the road on Kaisaniemenkatu to highlight their message that the government hasn’t been taking enough concrete action to fight climate change.

Fifty-one protesters were detained during the protest and taken to Pasila police station, where several of them say they were denied water and first aid by officers.