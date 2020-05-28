Prime Minister’s sick leave continues until the end of the week

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is on sick leave until the end of the week.

In a statement, the PM’s office says she is suffering from a cold and decided on Monday evening to take sick leave. At the time she was also tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure, but the result came back negative.

It was originally expected that Marin would be off for a couple of days but her sick leave has now been extended at least until Friday.

Her working programme has been canceled, although ministers will decide on a case-by-case basis who should deputize for her in case it is needed.