Prime Minister: We’re prepared to restrict Uusimaa travel

Authorities are monitoring the situation with social isolation and prepared to take tougher measures to stop people making unnecessary travel and potentially spreading the virus.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) says the Government is prepared to restrict travel from Uusimaa in southern Finland to other parts of the country if it could help stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a Saturday interview, Marin said although the measure was not actively being discussed right now, it remained an option for authorities if needed.

Any decision to restrict travel in and out of Uusimaa region, which has Finland’s biggest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and the biggest number of residents, would have to be confirmed in a vote by Parliament.

Authorities have put particular emphasis in telling the over-70s to self-isolate themselves to lower the risk of contracting coronavirus.

As a general guideline, anyone over 70 years of age is obliged to refrain from contact with other people in quarantine-like conditions.

The Government says people over 70 should avoid close contact and movement outside their homes because it would increase the risk of infection.

However they’re not locked up: if it is essential to go in person to a shop, pharmacy or health station or to do other business, the advice is to do this at times when there are few other customers around, and to keep a one meter distance away from other people.