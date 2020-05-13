President’s Kultaranta talks get coronavirus agenda

The policy discussion forum is moving online this year, and takes place on Sunday 24th May.

President Sauli Niinistö‘s annual Kultaranta policy forum is moving online this year due to the pandemic, and participants will be discussing Finland – and the world – after coronavirus.

The talks take place on Sunday 24th May and feature guests from politics, media, and academia as well as from the Finnish business world.

On the agenda are topics such as whether we will see closer cooperation or more competition after the crisis; how Finland’s economy will cope; and the impact of the outbreak on our society and its values.

President Niinistö will close the event by holding a discussion with Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Centre) and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

Members of the public can participate by sending questions and comments which Niinistö and other participants will answer during the live broadcast.