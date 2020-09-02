President Niinistö, foreign minister, speak out on chemical weapon poisoning

The president described the use of the Soviet-era chemical weapon novichok as "shocking."

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has become one of the first EU leaders to make a public statement about the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

German authorities today said tests had “identified unequivocally” that Navalny had been dosed with a Soviet-era nerve agent called novichok. That’s the same chemical weapon that British authorities say was used in an assassination attempt against a Russian defector in England in 2018.

In a Wednesday evening press release Niinistö describes the latest developments in the case as “worrying” and says “the use of a chemical weapon is shocking. It is important for the whole international community to get as full a clarity as possible of what happened.”

Alexei Navalny fell seriously ill earlier in August on an internal flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The activist, who has investigated high level corruption in Russia and advocated for more democracy, was treated by doctors in the city of Omsk where he was put into a medically induced coma.

At the time his supporters said he had been poisoned, and health officials in Omsk said there were traces of a chemical found in his skin and hair. However doctors also said he might have been suffering from a metabolic condition caused by low blood sugar.

Navalny was transferred to Berlin for treatment on 22nd August after President Niinistö spoke on the phone with Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid to help smooth his medevac flight.

Also on Thursday Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) said he condemned the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances.

“Those responsible need to be brought to justice. We welcome the involvement of the [Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons]. Cooperation of Russia is needed” Haavisto writes.