President leads muted Remembrance Day ceremonies

More than 95,000 Finnish soldiers were killed during the Winter War, Continuation War and Lapland War.

President Sauli Niinistö has lead ceremonies marking Remembrance Day, as he laid a wreath at Hietaniemi Cemetery in Helsinki.

The date, on the third Sunday in May, commemorates the memories of Finns who died during battle, those who were executed or died in prison camps, and also Finnish military personnel killed on peacekeeping missions.

“On the battlefields, the victims paid a great price for the motherland. In memory of them, and those who died in peacekeeping missions, today we laid wreaths on the graves of heroes with great respect” Niinistö wrote on Twitter.

The president was joined at the cemetery by representatives from the Finnish Defence Forces, Border Guard, and representatives of organisations representing veterans and relatives of fallen personnel. The wreaths were laid in accordance with social distancing rules.

This year is the 80th anniversary of Remembrance Day in Finland, and flags are flying today until the evening.