Police threaten fines for teen mass gatherings

Up to a hundred young people gathered for three nights in a row in Pori, with scuffles that could have been fueled by ethnic tensions.

Police in southwest Finland have threatened to impose fines on young people after three days of mass gatherings over the Easter weekend.

Officers in Pori had to intervene when up to 100 young people got together in two locations – despite coronavirus rules that ban groups of more than 10 people.

It happened at an ABC petrol station in Tikkula, and at a Prisma in Mikkola, and Southwest Finland Police say there were some scuffles among the various groups which could have been fueled by ethnic rivalries, and called it “childish and stupid.”

In a statement, officers urged parents to keep especially the younger children away from these sort of events, and that older children could “spend their time in some more useful activity.”

Police patrols had to respond for three days in a row over the weekend and while officers just talked with the young people to tell them to disperse, they say the next step is to issue fines or detain anyone gathering en masse like this in future.