Police search for couple missing since New Year’s Eve

The pair, both aged 20, were last spotted on security cameras in Iisalmi town centre on Tuesday night outside a restaurant but haven't been seen since.

UPDATE: Police confirmed that both missing people were found dead, apparently drowned near Iisalmi. There will be a church service in the town on Saturday evening.

—

Police in Iisalmi are are searching for two young people missing since New Year’s Eve.

Markus Heikkilä and Salla-Mari Tuorilainen were last caught on camera leaving a restaurant in the town on Tuesday night, on the corner of Savonkatu and Pohjolankatu.

However, it’s unclear what happened to them after that and police have started searching nearby terrain as the look for the pair, whose mobile phone were turned off on 1st January when their families reported them missing.

Heikkilä, 20, is on leave from his conscription duties with Kainuu Brigade. He is described as 160cm – 170cm tall with short dark hair and was possibly wearing gray jeans, blue shoes and a blue jacket on Tuesday.

Tuorilainen, also 20, is 170cm tall with brown shoulder-length hair and wearing black jeans with a sparkling silver top.

Police say the couple didn’t have a car on New Year’s Eve, and want to know if anyone saw them in a bar or nightclub.

Anyone with information should contact local police on the Eastern Finland Police hotline number 0295 415 232; or by email vihjeet.ita-suomi@poliisi.fi