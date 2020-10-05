Police ‘denied first aid and water’ to pepper spray protesters

Fifty-one people were detained during the Extinction Rebellion protest in Helsinki on Saturday with activists using passive resistance techniques, before police dosed them with pepper spray.

A climate change activist says he was denied water, then refused first aid treatment after being blasted in the face at close range with pepper spray by officers, and taken to Pasila police station.

His experience on Saturday left Till Sawala deeply upset, and he finally left custody several hours later in his underwear, after the pepper spray became soaked into his clothing and burned his skin.

Sawala says three police officers in particular, among the only people at the demonstration not wearing masks, escalated their actions against Extinction Rebellion protesters in what had been an otherwise good-natured protest up to that point, with activists sitting in the road on Kaisaniemenkatu on Saturday afternoon to highlight their message.

“To be fair the police were just carrying people off one by one, we were talking to them, and I thought it was pretty clear that we were not moving but we were also not resisting. They were just carrying people off from the street, we were just passively sitting there” Sawala tells News Now Finland in a phone interview.

“Police were directing the traffic, the trams were still going and so it didn’t really have any sense of urgency to the situation […] there was no tension in the air, it was pretty peaceful, there was music and I was talking to a couple of officers who said they liked the music. It had a peaceful, cooperative and calm atmosphere” he explains.

“But then there were these three police officers who showed us their gas cannisters, held them to our faces, and said we’re going to gas you. I didn’t think it was going to happen. It was so surreal” he says.

Sawala, a physicist at the University of Helsinki, says that when the officer approached him with the pepper spray he tried to show with his body language that he wasn’t a threat.

And that’s when the cop dosed him.

“Out of the blue he just hit me with a volley of gas from I would say 30, 40cm directly in the face. I was just shocked.”

In custody: “Policemen just stood there, stared at him and did nothing”

Video of the incident, widely shared on social media, shows the officer spraying Sawala in the face. As someone rolls a bottle of water along the ground to him police snatch it away before he can use it to rinse his face.

For the next two hours Sawala says he could hardly open his eyes and during that time he was bundled into a police car with another protester, a minor child, and not given water nor first aid treatment despite repeated requests.

“The worst was my eyes. It’s like fire in your eyes and there’s nothing you can do about it. Any movement just makes it worse. And it also burns on the skin” he says.

Another protester Tuulia Reponen was also taken to Pasila police station and says she saw Sawala pleading for help.

“When I was waiting to be taken into custody I saw him sitting on the ground and crying with pain and asking for water and three policemen just stood there, stared at him and did nothing. It was horrible” she recalls.

Helsinki Police have been contacted and asked for comment.

Sawala says he’ll file a police report about the incident, and expects Extinction Rebellion to lodge a complaint with the Police Ombudsman about the officers’ actions at their demonstration. When he was finally lead to a tap, after more than an hour he estimates, Sawala was able to start rinsing out his eyes.

“Pepper spray is an aerosol. It’s meant to be sprayed in the air, and you breathe it in and you have a reaction or you get some skin reaction. It’s not meant to be blasted at you at this short distance unless maybe in an act of last resort or self defence. It’s extremely painful, and it burns” says Sawala.

What has happened since Saturday’s incident?

Helsinki Police arrested 51 people at Saturday afternoon’s protest, but as video and photos circulated quickly on social media their actions drew a lot of criticism. However there was also criticism for the actions of the Extinction Rebellion protesters, saying they should have simply ended their sit-down protest when the police told them to move.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) says she’s already received a preliminary report into the incident, and will be considering whether the actions of the police were proportionate to the actions of the demonstrators.

Meanwhile Helsinki Police say they’re also conducting an investigation into what happened at the protest, but say the protest “tied up a lot of police resources on a busy Saturday afternoon.”

In a statement, the department says the use of pepper spray to “break the passive resistance and disband the crowd” was made by officers in the field.

“In accordance with the normal supervisory process, the Helsinki Police Department will review exactly what has happened, how the police have acted in the situation and what effect this will have on procedures in the future” says Inspector Jonna Turunen.