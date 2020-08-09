Podium finish for Valtteri Bottas at 70th anniversary British Grand Prix

The Finnish F1 racer signed a new contract to drive for Mercedes in 2021, and finished 3rd on the podium at the Silverston 70th anniversary race.

Finnish racer Valtteri Bottas has climbed back onto the podium after finishing third in Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Bottas started the race in pole position but at the chequered flat he finished behind Dutch driver Max Verstappen driving for Red Bull, and Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton.

The Espoo driver had been in second place with just two laps to go until Hamilton caught up with him and then overtook him.

“It was very frustrating, starting on pole and finishing third. As a team we were sleeping at some points, Red Bull’s strategy was far better and we have to look at this” Bottas told reporters after the race.

The result means that British driver Hamilton extends his lead at the top of the F1 Championship table, with Verstappen now in second place and Bottas falling back to third overall – 30 points adrift of Hamilton.

Earlier this week Valtteri Bottas signed a new contract to drive for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team next year. He said he was “happy about it, really proud to be continuing with this team for the fifth consecutive year.” He thanked the team’s management for the trust they placed in him, and thanked fans too for their support.

Sunday’s race marked the 70th anniversary since the F1 Championship began at Silverstone track back in 1950.

The other Finnish driver in the race, veteran Kimi Räikkönen, started in 20th place and moved up to 15th position at the finish line in his Alfa Romeo.