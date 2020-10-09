PM defends Krista Kiuru as opposition seeks political gain in exploiting mask advice

Marin's foes have struggled to make dents in her popularity about the handling of the coronavirus crisis, and seem to have short memories about what happened during spring.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) says that Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) “has the trust of me and the government” in a Friday afternoon Twitter post.

The move to publicly back the minister comes as the opposition National Coalition Party moved to censure her in parliament for what they’re calling poor communication, bad planning, and mismanagement of the second wave of coronavirus.

“The government did not use the opportunity provided to organize a coherent, effective and efficient response of the epidemic” Uusimaa MP Mia Laiho (NCP) said in the chamber on Friday.

“The quieter summer should have been fully used to prepare for the second wave and develop a clear plan” she added. NCP chairman Petteri Orpo wrote on Twitter that he also supports the motion that Kiuru doesn’t enjoy the confidence of Parliament.

What’s the background to this Friday political plot twist?

The Friday spat comes about as opposition parties seek political gain in exploiting some comments the Prime Minister made about wearing masks.

On Thursday Marin said during question time there was no recommendation to wear masks during the spring partly because there were not enough of them to go around at that time. It’s also the case that Finnish public health experts and doctors were not recommending the widespread use of masks in the initial months of the pandemic because at that time the scientific evidence did not strongly support it.

Opposition politicians and some of their proxies have now taken to the media and online accusing the Prime Minister and the government of “lying” to Finns about this issue, saying that if Finns had known the truth they could have made their own decisions about wearing a face covering, and seized on Marin’s Thursday comments as if they were a startling new revelation.

However Marin had clearly said during the spring there was no firm scientific evidence at that time about the need for using masks – despite compulsory mask use being introduced in some other EU countries; she had previously said there were shortages of surgical masks, something that was widely known during the spring; and she has never told people not to wear masks