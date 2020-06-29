One person injured in Helsinki theatre explosion

The explosion happened early Monday afternoon and one person has been taken to hospital.

Police and rescue crews have been responding to an explosion in Helsinki early Monday afternoon.

The official Helsinki Police Twitter account said that several police, rescue services and first aid units had been deployed to the Helsinki City Theatre, in Hakaniemi just east of the city centre.

“According to preliminary data, there has been an accidental explosion at the site” police say.

At least one person was reported injured in the blast which happened in the sprinkler room of the building, which was opened in the late 1960s.

The injured person has been taken to hospital for treatment, with police officers remaining on scene while a technical and tactical investigation gets underway.