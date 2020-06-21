One crew member dead as Coast Guard patrol boat sinks

The incident happened off the coast of Loviisa on Saturday evening when the small patrol boat ran aground and took on water.

One crew member is dead is dead after the Coast Guard patrol boat they were on sank off the coast of Loviisa.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, and in a statement the Coast Guard says the small patrol boat – deployed with a crew of three from the larger offshore patrol vessel Turvu (pictured) – took on water after running aground.

A rip in the hull rapidly filled with water and the patrol boat sank with only the bow remaining out of the water.

Two crew members did manage to escape but one was trapped inside the vessel as it filled with water. The trapped crew member was eventually taken off the sunken boat by helicopter and transported to Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki, but was pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard says it is investigating the incident calling it “the saddest day” for many in the service.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) sent her condolences, as did Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green). The Accident Investigation Board OTKES says it has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident.

The small patrol boat, one of several dozen operated by the Finnish Border Guard, was deployed from the much larger offshore patrol vessel Turva (pictured), which has a crew of approximately 30 on board.