On the 12th day of Christmas, here’s how to recycle your tree

In the capital city region trees collected along with bio waste are taken to Espoo for chipping.

The Feast of Epiphany, which Christians believe marks the day when the three Magi visited baby Jesus in Bethlehem, is marked in Finland with a public holiday.

It’s also traditionally the last day to take down Christmas decorations including the tree.

But what should you do with the pine trees that have been adorning your homes over the festive season?

The good news it, they’re easy to recycle – and most municipal trash collection services will take them away for you free of charge if you leave it next to your regular household bins – or alternatively you can drop them off to local Sortti asema if you have one nearby.

In the capital city region, Helsinki Environmental Services HSY collects about 55,000 Christmas trees each year for recycling.

During January and February HSY takes the trees free of charge from residential properties, schools and daycare centres in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo as well as Kirkkonummi. There’s no extra charge for this service.

“Most of the spruces are collected during the emptying of the biowaste bins” says Juho Nuutinen, Operations Manager for HSY.

“We take the Christmas trees to the Ämmässuo Eco-Industry Center in Espoo for chipping. About 100 tonnes of wood chips are obtained, which can be used as a support material in the composting of bio-waste in a bio-waste treatment plant” he explains.

If there’s no bio-waste collection point where you live, the Christmas trees will be collected when the mixed waste container is emptied. In the capital city region those firs end up at a waste power plant where they help to produce district heat and energy.