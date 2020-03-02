Olympic Stadium picked to host UEFA 2022 Super Cup final

It will be the first time Helsinki has hosted a major European men's football final.

The Olympic Stadium in Helsinki has been selected to host the final of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup football – the first time the Finnish capital has ever staged a major European football men’s final.

The game sees the champions of two European competitions facing off to find the ultimate victor: the Champions League winners versus the Europa League winners.

The Super Cup sees some of the biggest names in European footballing history in action, and organisers will be hoping for more of the same in 2022.

Recent finalists include Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich among others.

“The decision to apply for the Super Cup in Finland was made several years ago and the application process itself has been going on for years” says Marco Casagrande, Secretary General of the Finnish Football Association.

“Now the practical work on event arrangements begins. It is great to be able to offer Finnish football fans a match like this which has never been seen in this country before” he adds.

Olympic Stadium refurbishment ready this summer

Helsinki’s iconic Olympic Stadium is coming to the end of a multi-year refurbishment project and will re-open in August.

The stadium was designed for the 1940 summer games which Helsinki had bid for but come second to Tokyo in the selection process. The Tokyo games were canceled due to war, and moved to Helsinki as runner up, but ultimately canceled.

The stadium finally got the chance to host Olympic action as the main venue for the 1952 summer games.

“Helsinki’s strategic goal is to be a diverse and internationally attractive city of culture and events” says Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP).

“Events reinforce the city’s appeal and create places where citizens can meet. A super-sporting event like the Super Cup is perfect for Helsinki and the rebuilt Olympic Stadium” he adds.

The 47th UEFA Super Cup will be played in August 2022.

