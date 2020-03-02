Nokia replaces Rajeev Suri and appoints a new CEO

A change of leadership at the top of one of Finland's most iconic company brands comes after several years of job cuts and financial loses.

Finnish telecoms company Nokia is replacing its CEO Rajeev Suri and appointing the head of Fortum Pekka Lundmark to take his place.

Suri has been at the helm of the company since 2014, one of only two non-Finnish leaders in the company’s history.

However in the last few years there have been ongoing job cuts, financial losses and struggles with the development of Nokia’s 5G technology – which Suri is accused of keeping secret. He faces an investigation by Finnish financial authorities into this aspect of his leadership although he denies any wrongdoing.

Pekka Lundmark will take over at Nokia in September, but Suri will stay on in an advisory role until the start of 2021.

“Pekka is an excellent choice for Nokia. I look forward to working with him on a smooth transition and wish him the best success in his new role” says Suri in a statement.

The Chair of Nokia’s Board Risto Siilasmaa says he is pleased Lundmark has agreed to join the company.

“He has a record of leadership and shareholder value creation at large business-to-business companies; deep experience in telecommunications networks, industrial digitization, and key markets such as the United States and China; and a focus on strategic clarity, operational excellence and strong financial performance” says Siilanmaa.

Pekka Lundmark, born in 1963, studied at Helsinki University of Technology and worked at Nokia for a decade from 1990 to 2000 before a number of years at Konecranes where he served as CEO between 2005 and 2015, when he moved to Fortum.

