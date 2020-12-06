No gala or handshakes as Finland marks low-key Independence Day

This years muted festivities will be shown on television, with events happening around the country that Finns can join virtually.

Finland’s traditional Independence Day festivities are muted this year due to the coronavirus crisis: with the glamour of a gala reception at the Presidential Palace and wall-to-wall media coverage of who wore what on the red carpet replaced with a series of online events.

The day began with President Sauli Niinistö and First Lady Jenni Haukio laying a wreath at Hietaniemi Cemetery in Helsinki, both wearing masks during the ceremony.

The Office of the President announced back in September to abandon the usual plans for Independence Day celebrations and instead Finns are being invited to celebrate the anniversary remotely.

During Sunday evening viewers will be able to watch a special TV show which showcases small-scale events from around the country with a programme of music and dancing; and themes like nature, culture and entrepreneurship also being celebrated.

The broadcast is being carried out in accordance with coronavirus guidelines and have used remote-controlled and unmanned cameras; ventilation and air purification systems, and extensive coronavirus testing for those working at the palace on Independence Day.