New restrictions on pharmacy sales come into force

The government is placing temporary restrictions on the sales of some common medicines to prevent people hoarding supplies as coronavirus infection numbers continue to rise.

The new rules affect products containing paracetamol or dexamethosone, and stay in place until mid-January 2021.

Paracetamol is a widely used pain and fever medicine. Dexamethasone is used to reduce inflammation.

The Ministry of Health says that “despite the coronavirus pandemic, the availability of medicinal products has generally remained at a good level in Finland” and that the new restrictions are to prepare for any possible increase in the global demand for these specific types of products as the pandemic continues.

For over-the-counter medicines, pharmacy customers will only be allowed to buy the largest approved self-medication package – or the equivalent amount.

In the case of medicines which need a prescription, pharmacists will only be able to sell a maximum of three months supply.

“These restrictive measures help ensure the equal availability and sufficiency of medicines throughout Finland” the ministry says.