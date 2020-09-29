New restrictions on bars and restaurants as some cities enter ‘accelerated phase’

Authorities will apply stricter rules to parts of the country with worse coronavirus situations - but critics say the move is "disproportionately severe."

The government has decided to impose temporary new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, after many new cases were linked to bars and restaurants.

From 1st October bars and restaurants across the country must stop serving alcohol at midnight, and close by 01:00.

In parts of the country where the epidemic is in an ‘accelerated phase’ – including the Helsinki region – alcohol sales must stop at 22:00 and premises must close an hour later at 23:00.

“It will be a new normal in the future” Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) told journalists at a Tuesday evening press conference.

“Everywhere Finns will know that drinking alcohol will end no later than midnight” she said.

THL Director Mika Salminen noted that people easily forget the basic principals of good hand hygiene and social distancing later in the evening if they’re out at a bar or restaurant.

Although the new rules will come into place on 1st October, businesses will have one week to get used to it before enforcement begins on 8th October.

The ‘accelerated phase’ of the epidemic means there’s between 10-25 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in the previous two weeks; public health officials are still generally able to trace infection chains; and hospitals are able to provide care for everyone who needs it.

The Pirkanmaa Hospital District says that under THL’s classification it has also entered the ‘accelerated phase’ and recommends the use of face masks through the area in situations where it is not possible to maintain safety standards.

The government is likely to decide on Wednesday which parts of the country will have the earlier closing time imposed.

More support coming for businesses affected

The government apparently considered, and rejected, VAT relief for the hospitality industry in connection with the new restrictions on opening hours, however there will be some financial help coming in the autumn.

Minister for Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) says they will being preparations to extend the cost support scheme for businesses which have suffered losses as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

The support will be widely available and is intended to help small entrepreneurs and event organisers, for example.

Lintilä says the money is intended to pay expenses, not compensate for any loss of income.

Industry reaction to new rules

The Finnish Hospitality Association MaRa says these new restrictions will severely impact nightclubs and restaurants that are open late, or through the night.

“MaRa suggested that serving alcohol could stop at 01:00 and the restaurants would have closed by 02:00, which would have made it possible to operate night restaurants, and the businesses would have been able to provide employees with working hours” says Timo Lappi, MaRa’s CEO, in a statement.

Lappi cites data from England which suggests that just 3% of infections there came from restaurants – however public health officials in Finland have said there’s an increasing number of Covid-19 cases being traced to late night drinking, and a growing number of young people testing positive for the virus.

“It is impossible to understand these restrictions, which are disproportionately severe for restaurants and their employees” says Lappi, who argues that such restrictions are unconstitutional.

“It is unreasonable that in a small municipality, the illness of one family can take the municipality into an area of ​​acceleration, which would justify a heavy restriction of business” he says.