New funding for municipal-level climate change projects

The Ministry of Environment launched a new municipality-level initiative on Monday, to encourage more local solutions to tackle climate change.

Projects will be able to bid for a grant up to €10,000 to look at ways to promote sustainable transport, low-cost meal services and other business models that reduce municipalities’ carbon footprint.

“Nearly half of Finns live in a municipality that has set itself the goal of being climate neutral by 2030” says Miia Berger from the Ministry of Environment.

“In order to achieve the ambitious goals, new methods are also needed that it may make sense to test first on a small scale” she adds.

Anyone can submit a project for funding, which has a low-threshold for participation to try and encourage more innovations.

The trials should be carried out before the end of December and the projects at first on a small scale should be able to give valuable feedback about whether they could be expanded more widely.

