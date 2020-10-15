New coronavirus rules: Work from home, restrict leisure activities and no parties for more than 10 people

The government has unveiled a series of updated recommendations that can be put into use depending on the state of the virus in different parts of the country.

The government has unveiled new recommendations on how to slow the spread of Covid-19 as the number of cases increases in all parts of the country.

The headline advice is that all public sector employees should work remotely until January 2021 at least – and private sector businesses are strongly advised to do the same where possible.

“Employers should also promote work arrangements that reduce close contacts and other risk factors for employees” the new guidelines say.

The recommendations are not, however, legally binding on employers.

New regional recommendations

There’s also new restrictions laid out depending on which stage the coronavirus pandemic has reached in different parts of the country.

In general, the more cases of Covid-19, the more restrictions will be introduced.

For regions where the epidemic is at base level, the government recommends all public and leisure activities with more than 50 people be organised so that participants can maintain social distancing.

In the acceleration phase – currently HUS, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, South Ostrobothnia and Åland Hospital Districts – the government recommends against holding private events with more than 20 people.

All public events must be arranged with good social distancing rules, with indoor public events restricted to half the number of usual participants.

Indoor group activities for adults would be suspended in situations where there’s a high risk of infection.

And there’s a new recommendation for all higher education institutions to switch to distance learning.

In the spreading phase of the pandemic – currently, only the Vaasa Hospital District – the restrictions are tighter, with a recommended ban on any private events with more than 10 people, and if necessary all public events would be prohibited altogether.

All group leisure activities would be suspended and public events could be prohibited completely.

And there would be an impact on education as well: “as a last resort, the government recommends that upper secondary schools switch to distance learning.”