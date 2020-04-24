New baby box has a focus on nature and sustainability

This year's eye-catching design will make its way to expectant mothers in May or June.

The new baby box being sent to mothers around the country this year has an emphasis on nature and sustainability.

The eye-catching lilac-coloured box has a woodland theme with rabbits, leaves and flowers on the outside; while inside there’s purposefully fewer products than before.

“We have a little less products, this year there are 56 and last year 63. And the reason is that we wanted more quality” explains Johanna Aholainen from Kela.

“We also hope our products last longer and can be used with another baby. It’s a message of recycling and sustainability” she tells News Now Finland.

This year members of the public got to vote on some aspects of the baby box, with the design of the snowsuit chosen by public vote.

“This snowsuit can also be used as a sleeping bag. This was the first year our customers had a chance to vote for the pattern and design, and there were three alternatives and they wanted this grey pattern” explains Aholainen.

Feedback from recipients of the box suggest that mix-and-match neutral colours for clothing are most appreciated but also some items which add a splash of colour or pattern.

“There’s something for everybody” says Johanna Aholainen.

The new design baby box will start to be delivered to expectant mothers in May or June, and officials say there could potentially be some supply chain problems with a few items that are made abroad but so far they haven’t faced any issues with the coronavirus crisis.

Baby boxes were introduced in Finland 83 years ago, and a widely regarded by Finns as a cornerstone of the welfare state and childhood equality.