Mosquito capable of spreading malaria discovered in Finland

Scottish researcher discovered the species for the first time in Finland - with mosquito bites an occupational hazard.

Researchers from the University of Helsinki say they’ve identified for the first time a species of mosquito in Finland which is likely to be capable of spreading malaria.

The anopheles daciae mosquito was only recognised as a distinct species in 2004 but belongs to a group of mosquitoes which had previously been found in Finland, and is a close relative of the primary mosquito species responsible for transmitting malaria in Europe.

Scientists presume this species might also have been responsible for transmitting malaria here until the 1950s when the disease died out in Finland.

Scottish researcher Lorna Culverwell at the University of Helsinki explains that malaria is a bacteria, but mosquitos aren’t born with it – they have to catch it themselves by feeding on another animal which already has the bacteria.

Culverwell, who spent three years researching mosquitoes at the Natural History Museum in London before moving to Finland, says that when a malaria-infected mosquito takes a bite, it injects saliva. Some of the proteins in the saliva are anti-coagulants which keep blood flowing, but the malaria parasites are also contained in the saliva and that’s how humans, or other animals, get infected – and the cycle continues.

“The anopheles messeae is the dominant malaria vector in Europe, but this newly discovered anopheles daciae mosquito is so closely related we think it is most probably a malaria vector – it can take the parasite and transmit it. You can only pick up the differences between the two species by examining its eggs, or DNA. But as genetic techniques advance we’re more precisely able to identify things, whereas in the past there were more crude measures to distinguish between these species” Culverwell tells News Now Finland.

“As malaria is not currently endemic in Finland, there is no reason to panic at this finding. However, the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated that we have to be prepared for all public health eventualities” she says.

The last time Finland experienced a malaria outbreak was in 1944 to 1945 after a hot summer, when there were infections from the south, all the way to Kuusamo in the north of the country.

Counting Finland’s mosquitos

There are 43 species of mosquitoes found in Finland, and it was during a project to map the distribution of them all that Lorna Culverwell found anopheles daciae in several places around the country.

Culverwell, for whom mosquito bites are an occupational hazard, says this particular specific has probably been here all along, rather than being a new arrival, but that nobody was looking for it before.

“Most likely it’s been here for a long time, but there’s no way of knowing it. The first time the species was noticed in science was 2004, but nobody has been checking for genetic material on mosquitoes in Finland between now and then” she adds.

The anopheles daciae has been found in areas of Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Kymenlaakso, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, North Pohjanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Satakunta and Åland.