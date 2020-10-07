Morning headlines: Wednesday 7th October 2020

Facebook bans QAnon sites including in Finland

Social media platform Facebook has announced a ban on all pages, groups and Instagram accounts linked to QAnon, as it cracks down on the far-right conspiracy theory movement. A previous ban only applied to Facebook groups and pages that explicitly called for violence but now that’s been expanded. In Finland the main QAnon Suomi Facebook page, with thousands of followers, had rebranded as Kuu Suomi, presumable to try and beat the algorithms however it seems to have now been closed. Activists in Finland who track far-right organisations note that there are Finnish QAnon backup sites moving out of Facebook’s reach to platforms such as Telegram, while a simple search finds other Finnish sites posting QAnon content are still accessible. In September, Finns Party MPs appeared at a rally outside parliament where QAnon signs and messaging were prominently displayed.

Overnight fire destroys Kolari K-Rauta store

An overnight fire at the K-Rauta store in Kolari, completely destroying the building. Rescue crews were alerted late Tuesday night and by 23:00 the building was already fully engulfed. The Lapland Rescue Department says nobody was injured in the blaze, and adjacent buildings were saved, however because of the large amount of toxic smoke released in the fire there is an air quality warning for the town with people instructed to stay indoors and close off ventilation.

Alcohol consumption fell during coronavirus first wave

The amount of alcohol consumed by Finns in the early part of the year decreased, due to control measures put in place at bars and restaurants, and reduced travel to Estonia. According to new figures from THL there was about 10% less alcohol consumed in April, May and June this year compared with the year before. However the change in alcohol consumption did not occur evenly in all population groups: people under 35 and people whose financial situation deteriorated the worst during the epidemic’s spring wave changed their drinking habits the most.

Compulsory masks for VR’s first class passengers

Train passengers travelling in VR’s first class service Ekstra will have to wear face masks from the end of this month. They’ll get a free mask, or they can wear their own. It’s part of the company’s measures to keep train travel as safe as possible, and includes leaving an empty seat next to every Ekstra passenger. VR reckons about half of its passengers currently wear face masks. The move however has prompted online criticism, with people asking on social media why VR doesn’t make it compulsory for all passengers on their trains to wear masks – the same way that Finnair has required all airline passengers to wear masks on board.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a rainy start to Wednesday morning across many parts of northern Finland but everywhere south of Lapland should enjoy some patchy sunshine through the clouds. Temperatures range from +6°C for Kilpisjärvi, to +10°C in Oulu, +12°C for Vaas, the west coast, and through Jyväskylä, and down the eastern border; and +13°C with the best of the sunshine for Turku the southwest, and the capital city region.