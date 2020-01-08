Morning headlines: Wednesday 7th January 2020

PM makes first foreign visit – to Sweden

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is making her first foreign visit today, and as is traditional for Finnish leaders she will make neighbour Sweden the first ports of call. Marin will travel to the Swedish prime minister’s official country residence in Harpsund, west of Stockholm, to meet Stefan Löfven. On the agenda for talks between the PMs will be Baltic Sea regional issues, for example in the area of environmental protection. They’ll also discuss European security and other current international and EU topics like climate goals, budgets and enlargement. On Friday Marin travels to Tallinn for talks with Estonia’s Prime Minister Jüri Ratas; and to pay a courtesy call on President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Finnair assessing Middle East flight situation

Finnair says it is assessing the flight safety situation in the Middle East, and has already delayed its Wednesday morning flight to Dubai. The plane was supposed to leave Helsinki Airport at 08:05, but now Finnair says there will be an update on AY1961 later this morning. Spokesperson Päivyt Tallqvist tells Ilta-Sanomat newspaper that the Dubai flight is the only one that goes near Iran, and is some distance from Iranian airspace. There are no flight bans apart from US carriers, but Finnair is looking at the situation amid growing tensions between Iran and America in the region. Overnight, Iranian short-range ballistic missiles struck two bases in Iraq where American military personnel are stationed.

United Brotherhood case comes to court

A court case, brought by the Police Board to have the United Brotherhood crime gang declared illegal begins today in Porvoo. Police and prosecutors are demanding that the United Brotherhood is abolished because of its long history of criminal activity, and violence. On Monday the motorbike crime gang announced it was voluntarily stopping all its activities, an announcement that was met with some skepticism. Read more at our story here.

Tampere bakery fire injured four workers

Four people were slightly injured in a fire at a Tampere bakery on Tuesday night. Rescue crews were alerted around 20:30 and when they arrived at the scene they found the building quickly filling with smoke from a fire which seems to have started under an oven in the Leivo bakery. Sixteen workers in the building at the time were evacuated and four received first aid treatment at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment. The bakery itself didn’t suffer any serious damage although one of the production lines is now out of service.

University and college application process begins

The first call for applications to colleges and universities begins today, for foreign language courses and higher education courses beginning next autumn. According to the National Board of Education there are 4700 places on a total of 265 different courses. This application period lasts two weeks and results will be published by 5th June. The next wave of applications opens in mid-March for Finnish and Swedish-language courses.

Wednesday morning weather

A band of precipitation moves across the country from the west this morning, falling as snow in some parts of Lapland but mild temperatures make it more likely to be rain or sleet especially around Kemi, into Northern Ostrobothnia, Tampere, the capital city region and Lappeenranta in the south east. The best of the temperatures start the day at +5°C in the southwest, Åland, and along the western coast to Vaasa.