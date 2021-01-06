Morning headlines: Wednesday 6th January 2020

Young Lions claim bronze at u20 World Championships

The Finnish men’s u20 ice hockey team have defeated Russia 4-1 at the World Championships in Canada to claim a bronze medal. The resounding victory was lead from the front by captain Anton Lundell who scored twice on the way to the win – although they trailed by a goal at the end of the first period. “It was a unique experience for all of us” goalie Kari Piiroinen told reporters after the match. “There’s not going to be a tournament like this, I don’t think, forever. So it’s really humbling for us, and we really enjoyed it and learned a lot” he said. This was Finland’s first bronze medal since Vancouver in 2006 and during the 2010s the Finns won golds in 2014, 2016 and 2019. In the other medal match USA beat Canada 2-0 to take the gold.

Mass testing of passengers set to begin at Helsinki Airport

Public health authorities are set to begin mass testing off arriving passengers at Helsinki Airport this weekend. While other countries in Europe require passengers to show proof of a negative coronavirus test when they land, Finnish law doesn’t allow for this to happen, so the alternative is a health initiative to test incoming passengers. New arrivals will be tested airside, before they’ve technically crossed the border into Finland to ensure everyone complies. THL’s Chief Physician Taneli Puumalainen says that 11% of infections detected in Finland over the Christmas period came from abroad. The tests will be given free of charge. Parliament will soon consider an amendment to the Infectious Diseases Act which would allow authorities to demand a negative Covid-19 test from anyone before they board a flight to an airport in Finland.

Ephiphany holiday restricts some services

Finland is marking the Christian holy day of Ephiphany today, and it means some changes to opening hours for services. Alko, the post office, banks, Kela and other government and municipal services are closed today, while some smaller private stores might also restrict their opening times. In the past shops were closed on Ephiphany but since the rules were relaxed in 2016 it’s meant most supermarkets and other chains of stores stay open especially in shopping centres and high streets.

Wednesday morning weather

The super cold temperatures in the minus 20s of the last few days have left us behind for now but it’s still a chilly start to the day across the country. Across Lapland there’s some snow for Enontekiö and Kemi with temperatures ranging from -5°C to -9°C. It’s colder but should be clear in Oulu at -11°C. Further south there’s snow in the forecast for Northern Ostrobothnia and down towards Rauma with Vaasa starting Epiphany Wednesday at a cool -15°C. The best of the sunshine this morning is found around Lappeenranta in the southeast.