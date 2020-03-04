Morning headlines: Wednesday 4th March 2020

Verdict due today in Helsinki far-right bomb plot

The District Court in Helsinki is expected to deliver a verdict today for a Latvian man in his 20s, accused of plotting a bomb attack in the capital. Prosecutors say the suspect intended to target a crowd of foreigners, in particular Muslims, on New Year’s Even 2018. During his questioning by police the man said he felt that white people were being discriminated against. Prosecutors say he searched for bomb-making instructions online and then carried out tests of explosive devices. The man – described by Latvian media as a neo-Nazi – admits making explosives and talking about setting some off while he was drunk, but denies the New Year’s Eve bomb attack plot charges.

Finnair cancels flights due to stormy weather & snowy forecast

Adverse weather conditions at Helsinki Airport are going to cause flight disruptions on Wednesday. Strong winds and the forecast of snow has prompted Finnair to cancel more than a dozen flights. Some are domestic flights: to or from Kemi, Tampere, Oulu; but most are international flights to/from Stockholm, Warsaw, Brussels, Milan, London, Berlin and Copenhagen. The airline is already contacting passengers booked on those flights via SMS or email, and urges travelers to check the latest flight information at this link.

Orpo calls for tougher border controls

The leader of the National Coalition Party Petteri Orpo has called for Finland to introduce tougher border controls. Writing in Kauppalehti, he says that if Finland were to become a destination for another large-scale influx of migrants, authorities should have the power to stop them near the border and investigate their claims right there. Orpo says that Europe won’t be able to handle the latest refugee crisis, with thousands of people crossing from Turkey, the same way it handled the 2015 refugee crisis. Making a clear distinction between asylum policy and work-related immigration, Orpo says that “asylum policy must be strictly controlled. At the same time, we must be aware that Finland will not succeed if experts do not get to work in Finland.”

Rescue crews use snowmobiles to tackle island fire

Rescue crews in northern Finland had to use snowmobiles to cross a frozen lake and tackle a fire on an island, Kaleva newspaper reports. The log cabin on Vattusaari island, Jongunjärvi lake, caught fire late Tuesday evening. Rescue crews received the alarm call after 23:00 and found smoke in the roof structure of the 40 square meter cottage. Fire Chief Mikko Tuulanniemi tells the newspaper that his officers had to transport the fire-fighting equipment to the island using snowmobiles. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and the cabin was not destroyed.

Wednesday weather

In Lapland this morning you’re waking up to much colder temperatures – but bright clear and sunny skies across the region. Temps range from -13°C in the south of the region to -27°C in the northwest. The sunshine stretches down the eastern border as well, with the temperatures warming up all the way down to Lappeenranta where the cloud cover closes in. There’s likely to be a snow flurry or two around Tampere and where the temperatures climb above freezing in the southwest the precipitation is going to fall as rain. As the day goes on stormy weather is moving in to southern and central areas with warnings of high winds and dangerous driving conditions on the roads.