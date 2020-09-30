Morning headlines: Wednesday 30th September 2020

Bar and restaurant restrictions “disproportionately severe” and unconstitutional.

The Finnish Hospitality Industry MaRa says new rules to slow the spread of coronavirus by limiting the times bars and restaurants can serve alcohol are “disproportionately severe” and unconstitutional. The comments come after the government announced temporary new restrictions after many new cases were linked to late night drinking – and its associated lower inhibitions on social distancing, good hand hygiene and masks. From 1st October bars and restaurants across the country must stop serving alcohol at midnight, and close by 01:00. In parts of the country where the epidemic is in an ‘accelerated phase’ – including the Helsinki region – alcohol sales must stop at 22:00 and premises must close an hour later at 23:00. “It will be a new normal in the future” says Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP). Read more about the new restrictions, and the reaction, at our full story here.

Appeal Court decision for journalist due

The Appeals Court in Rovaniemi is due to rule today on the case of journalist Johanna Vehkoo who was convicted by the District Court in Oulu of insulting Junes Loka, a far right local politician. Vehkoo, who founded the LongPlay investigative journalism website, was fined by the lower court and decided to appeal. The case concerns a private Facebook post that Vehkoo made, describing Lokka as a racist and a Nazi. According to the original court decision those words were insulting and intended to denigrate Loka. The case has been criticised on press freedom grounds and on privacy grounds.

PM to do double duty in Brussels

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is attending a special European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday – but rather unusually she’ll be representing both Finland and Sweden. That’s because Sweden’s PM Stefan Löfven is unable to attend, as the meeting coincides with his mother’s funeral. Under European Council rules only a head of state or government can represent one of the member states at these meetings so Marin will do double duty for the Nordic neighbours. Sweden’s EU Minister Hans Dahlgren will be on hand in Brussels to help out if needed.

Permanent residence applications for Brexit Brits to cost €48

British nationals living in Finland who want to apply for permanent residence will be charged €48, according to the Immigration Service Migri. Anyone who has already lived in Finland for five years is eligible to apply for the new permanent residence status, and the application process opens up on 1st October at the Migri website – although paper applications can also be sent. There’s an important exception to the €48 charge: anyone who is already a permanent resident can submit their application and get the new ID card free of charge. The new ID card will have fingerprint biometrics and a photograph, so applicants will have to go to their nearest Migri office for that part of the process.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a cloudy, hazy and overcast start to the day across the entire country, with rain for Tampere, the Ostrobothnia coast and in the east around Joensuu as well. Temperatures are fairly mild in the southern part of the country up to +12°C this morning, but cooler up in Lapland where there’s some chilly pockets of +3°C weather.