Morning headlines: Wednesday 2nd September 2020

Jyväskylä virus outbreak: schools ready to switch to remote teaching

Schools in Jyväskylä are prepared to switch to distance learning after a spate of coronavirus infections were detected in the city. There’s been 34 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the last two weeks – 19 on Monday and Tuesday alone – with 400 people in quarantine. Now the city’s Board of Education has decided to delegate authority to decide on distance learning to the Director of Education if required. Any new distance learning would last for a maximum of one month, but not involve pupils in grades 1-3. Special arrangement would be made for families where it’s impossible for them to be at home. While the coronavirus epidemic was centred on the Uusimaa for most of the last six months, public health officials notice how it has spread to the regions. However

Huge cocaine haul: trial starts today

Five men go on trial at Helsinki District Court in a case where police seized 174kg of cocaine. The smuggling ring was busted after an attack on a warehouse in Espoo last December. The attackers threatened warehouse workers with replica guns, and hit the driver of a container over the head. The cocaine was apparently hidden among legitimate cargo being imported by the Espoo company, unknown to them. Police think the gang tried unsuccessfully to unload the container on its journey from Brazil to Finland via Netherlands. The gang – four Danes and at least one man living in Sweden – fled the warehouse before police arrived but were caught later that day in two cars trying to leave the country by ferry at the Olympia terminal in Helsinki. Prosecutors say the drugs had a value of €25 million but they don’t think it was intended primarily for the Finnish market, but was supposed to be distributed to drug dealers in other countries.

PM to meet with forestry industry leaders

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will meet with leaders of the forest industry today including senior management from Metsäteollisuus and Metsä Group. The meeting was already arranged before an announcement by UPM last week that it plans to close the Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä with the loss of 450 jobs. That decisions prompted days of intense political arguments with the opposition blaming the government for not creating the right conditions for job retention, the government saying this was UPM’s decision, and UPM sending out mixed messages about why the plant has to close, while they still make substantial profits. The Kaipola mill is the last in the country to make newsprint and its closure hits the town hard – while also having a psychological impact on a generation of Finns who still think of the forestry and paper industries as being economy saviours after the wars.

Poll: Annika Saarikko ahead for Centre Party top job

The Centre Party Keskusta is voting on Saturday whether to keep incumbent Katri Kulmuni as their leader, or elect one of three other candidates instead. A new poll out Wednesday morning for Helsingin Sanomat shows that the main challenger Annika Saarikko – the Minister of Science and Culture – gets 29% support while Kulmuni gets 16% support. The other candidates in the race MP Petri Honkonen polls at 4% and businessman Ilkka Tiainen gets 1%. One person not running for the Centre Party’s top job is former party leader and regular presidential candidate Paavo Väyrynen who enjoys 2% support from members of the public. Some 1,002 adults participated in the survey which was carried out by Kantar TNS from 20th to 27th August. There is a margin of error of 3 percentage points in either direction.

University and college applications process opens today

The joint application process for five universities and 20 polytechnic colleges opens on Wednesday. There are almost 8,000 places on 300 courses available according to the National Board of Education – an increase on previous years. The rise in the number of study places is part of a policy to increase Finland’s education level, with a goal of at least half of people aged 25-34 having a tertiary education degree by 2030. Some 62% of places are reserved for first time applicants and the process remains open until the middle of September. Results will be announced at the end of November.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start to Wednesday morning for almost the whole country, although expect some cloud cover in central parts of Lapland. Temperatures range from +8°C in Kilpisjärvi to +10°C through Central Finland, and +10°C in Åland, Turku and the south west. There’s a cool +6°C temperature down the eastern border but the capital city region will enjoy sunshine and 13°C at the start of the day.