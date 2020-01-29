Morning headlines: Wednesday 29th January 2020

Suspected coronavirus case in Chinese tourist

A Chinese tourist visiting Lapland is being tested for suspected coronavirus. The tourist is believed to be from the city of Wuhan where the new virus outbreak began. The patient reportedly left for her vacation to Finland five days ago, and has been suffering from a respiratory infection for the last two days. Initially she went to the Ivalo health centre for treatment but was then transferred to the Central Lapland Hospital in Rovaniemi. Samples have been sent to Helsinki for analysis. Symptoms for flu and the new strain of Wuhan coronavirus are very similar so testing has to be done to determine if she has the new virus or not.

Senior Kurdish official in Helsinki for talks

A senior official from the unofficial Kurdish government of north-east Syria is visiting Finland today, and likely to discuss the situation of Isis-linked Finns at al-Hol refugee camp. Abdulkarim Omar is the de facto foreign minister of the territory and he will be meeting Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) and other officials during his two day visit to the capital. A decision about the fate of around ten Finnish women and several dozen children at the camp has become political kryptonite in Finland, with the government equally under pressure to do something, or do nothing about their plight. Omar’s administration has said recently they might start trials for Isis-linked foreigners they’re holding, without the oversight of the International Criminal Court.

Gripen jets arrive for Air Force combat tests

Two Gripen fighter jets built by Swedish manufacturer Saab are due to land at Pirkkala Air Base today, to start two weeks of intensive testing and evaluation. They’re the third of five aircraft types which will be coming to Finland through the end of February, as the Air Force weighs up the pros and cons of each in the process to determine which company will win the €10 billion contract to replace the country’s ageing fleet of Hornet jets.

Hobbyists discover new type of Northern Lights

Amateur sky-gazers in Finland have discovered a new type of Northern Lights in the upper atmosphere. Working with space researchers at the University of Helsinki, hobbyists have named the phenomenon ‘dunes’. It’s believed to be caused by waves of oxygen atoms glowing in a stream of particles released by the sun. For anyone looking to the sky, the new ‘dunes’ Northern Lights appear as a green-tinged and even pattern of waves resembling a striped veil of clouds – or dunes on a sandy beach.

Wednesday morning weather

Temperatures are much more mild than Tuesday, even across north-eastern Lapland when the temperature starts the day at -23°C it will feel not quite as cold as 24 hours before! There’s snow in the forecast for Lapland but as the rest of the country warms up: -3°C in Central Finland, -7°C down parts of the eastern border, freezing in Vaasa, +2°C in southern areas, there will be rain, sleet and drizzle moving in to many areas this morning and throughout the course of the day.