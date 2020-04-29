Morning headlines: Wednesday 29th April 2020

Pandemic ‘pressure points’ shape government talks on easing restrictions

Ministers are meeting on Wednesday for more talks on how and when they might start easing restrictions against coronavirus – in particular with regards to education and getting classrooms back in operation. Experts caution that restrictions have worked so well they might end up slowing the spread of the virus too much and making a second wave worse. However a number of pressure points are shaping the talks including medical advice, education needs, business interests, politics and pressure from the public. The Chairman of the Centre Party Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen, and Green MP Iiris Suomela discuss the balancing act that decision makers have to take in our original story here.

Finnair reveals Q1 profits plunge

Finnair is just one of the high profile companies revealing their first quarter earnings results today, which are impacted in large part by the coronavirus crisis. This year Finnair made a loss of €91.1 million in January to March – that’s compared to a loss of €16.2 million during the same period the previous year. The airline had to start canceling flights to Asia when the coronavirus pandemic hit ticket sales especially to China, and since then has canceled up to 90% of its schedule, keeping only a skeleton route map in operation, and furloughing thousands of workers. The airline estimates that it will operate the minimum flight network through the end of June as well before it starts looking at a possible recovery in passenger traffic from the beginning of July.

Police: Death of child who fell from apartment was an accident

Police in Vantaa say the death of a child who fell from an apartment building was an accident. It happened on Tuesday afternoon in Havukoski and an investigation has been launched to clarify exactly what happened. The child apparently fell from one of the apartments in the 10-storey building. According to eyewitnesses interviewed by Iltalehti newspaper police and rescue crews quickly responded to the scene of the incident, with the child’s mother one of the first people there.

Chamber of Commerce “demands” lockdown exit strategy

The Central Chamber of Commerce Kauppakamara, whose CEO is closely aligned with the opposition National Coalition Party, has issued what it calls a “demand” for a “credible exit strategy” to the current coronavirus restrictions. Juho Romakkaniemi says the government should evolve a hybrid strategy that includes increased testing while at the same time immediately re-opening primary schools and partly open restaurants in some parts of the country. Kauppakamari also wants to see the state temporarily pay employer contributions like YEL, health, and unemployment to ease the payment burden on companies.

Wednesday morning weather

A northeast airflow brings colder temperatures on Wednesday morning, with sleet and rain moving in to some areas later in the day and much colder weather tonight. This morning however expect temperatures hovering a few degrees above freezing for most of the country, dipping below freezing for Lapland. There is sunshine around, peeking out from behind the clouds in the south, with the best of the sun this morning in northern Ostrobothnia.