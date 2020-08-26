Morning headlines: Wednesday 26th August 2020

Government promises to help Finnair as 1,000 jobs on the line

Government ministers have promised to help Finnair as the national airline says 1,000 jobs are on the line because of the coronavirus crisis. The airline had to slash 90% of its flights in spring as passenger numbers plummeted. Now the company says it still needs to save €100 million and so all staff will be subject to furloughs as co-determination talks begin. The Finnish Government is a majority shareholder in Finnair, and Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) says she’s asked the Uusimaa Employment and Economic Office to take immediate action to identify new job opportunities and provide services to Finnair employees who lose their jobs. Although the airline had taken the first steps to progressively increase its flight capacity and route network over the summer heading into autumn, Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner now says “a rapid turn for the better in the pandemic situation is unfortunately not in sight.”

HS: Airport passengers given outdated coronavirus instructions

Passengers arriving at Helsinki Airport as late as last Friday were given obsolete instructions on voluntary self-isolation and coronavirus testing opportunities. Helsingin Sanomat reports that even last week, arriving passengers were handed leaflets with instructions dated 16th July. Since then, in early August, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL said that voluntary self-isolation would be tightened to include a recommendation that people should not go to work, nor send their children to school, kindergarten or hobbies, nor use public transport, for 14 days after arriving in Finland from most other countries. Only a handful of nations are currently on the ‘safe’ list of countries where self-quarantine is not recommended. On 13th August THL’s advice was again updated to recommend that passengers on public transport should wear face coverings but Helsingin Sanomat found this information was also not updated for arriving airline passengers.

Press freedom: Journalist Johanna Vehkoo in Appeal Court today

Finnish journalist Johanna Vehkoo takes her conviction for insulting an Oulu City Councillor to the Appeals Court today. Vehkoo was previously sentenced by the District Court to pay 15 day-fines after being found guilty of insulting far-right anti-immigrant agitator Junes Lokka in April 2019. Vehkoo, the founder of the Long Play investigative journalism web magazine, denied the charges and is demanding the conviction be dismissed. The case stems from a private Facebook post that Vehkoo made which describes Lokka as a racist and a Nazi clown, among other things. The court found that Vehkoo used these words to denigrate and insult Loka, which fulfilled the characteristics of defamation. Lokka has himself been convicted of ethnic agitation for uploading a video of anti-immigrant and Islamophobic speech to social media. The Finnish Journalist Union has supported Vehkoo’s stance against the conviction which is seen as a press freedom issue.

New test centre promises Covid-19 results in just six hours

A new coronavirus rapid testing facility opens in Helsinki today, and promises Covid-19 results within six hours. The test point is being operated by Mehiläinen private healthcare provider and located at Messukeskus Exhibition Centre. Patients who come to the drive-in testing centre will have a nasal swab sample taken and while the other Mehiläinen test centres in Helsinki require people to have a referral from a doctor before they show up, the new rapid testing centre will do an assessment while the patient stays in the car, then administer the test if it is indicated. Mehiläinen says it has capacity across the whole country for 5,000 coronavirus tests each day but only 2,000 are being used meaning that there is still spare testing capacity.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s another cooler start to the day with temperatures in single digits across many parts of the country and scattered showers in some areas. There is a fair amount of sunshine especially in Pirkanmaa, Central Finland and in the southeast around Lappeenranta. Expect temperatures between +6°C in Enontekiö to +10°C in Oulu, +12°C in Jyväskylä, 12°C in Turku and the southeast, +12°C and cloud cover in the capital city region.