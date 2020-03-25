Morning headlines: Wednesday 25th March 2020

Restaurants, bars, cafes and nightclubs to close

The government has taken steps to close all restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs until the end of May as the latest move to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland. Parliament discussed the issue on Tuesday night and the closures could come into force by Saturday. However, establishments can still offer take-away services and delivery options during this time – but customers can’t stay and eat their food. We could also hear later today about plans to limit travel in and out of Uusimaa region which is a constitutionally complex move for Finland to make, in terms of limiting the rights of some residents, and has to be considered carefully by the government and Parliament first. Read more at our story here.

792 confirmed coronavirus cases in Finland

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there are now 792 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland. Of the cases so far, 61% are men and 39% women. Only one person has died from coronavirus, an elderly patient in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District who passed away last Friday. There are currently 73 patients who required hospitalisation and 17 are in intensive care.

Marimekko closes stores, lowers outlook

Finnish fashion and design brand Marimekko is feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday morning the company lowered its financial forecast saying the virus could have a “significant impact on the company’s sales and profitability.” For health reasons Marimekko has decided to temporarily close all its stores in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Norway, Denmark, USA and Australia – and start negotiations for redundancies which will affect all staff either through temporary lay-offs of permanent staff cuts.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s another bright and sunny start to the morning across most of the country. Temperatures are warming up as the week goes on and we already saw the warmest day of the year so far in Heinola on Tuesday when the temperature got up to 10.4°C. Wednesday already starts with +5°C in Oulu and down the Ostrobothnia coast to Turku and Åland as well. Enjoy the sunshine if you’re outside – but keep a socially-safe distance from other people.