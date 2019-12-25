Morning headlines: Wednesday 25th December 2019

New rules for foreign property sales coming into force

New laws that in practice make it tougher for Russian nationals to buy property near Finnish military installations or sensitive infrastructure are coming into force at the start of the year. The new laws require everyone from outside the EU and EEA who wants to buy property in Finland to get permission from the Ministry of Defence. Permission could be refused on the grounds of national security. Read more at our story here.

Frozen 2 opens with Sámi language version

Long-awaited sequel Frozen 2 opens in Finnish cinemas today, and it becomes the first Hollywood feature length film to be voiced in Northern Sámi. A collaboration between Disney animation studios and indigenous communities has helped shape the narrative of the fairytale which uses elements of Sámi culture and mythology interwoven with more traditional Disney storytelling. “Of course it’s a snow story and a fantasy world, and they have been inspired from our nature and from our culture” explains Tiina Sanila-Aikio, President of the Sámi Parliament who advised on the making of the film from a Sámi perspective. The film is also being screen in Finnish, Swedish and the original English-language version, and a special preview day at Finnkino attracted the biggest rush for advance tickets the company has ever seen.

Poll: President’s popularity higher than ever

A new poll from Helsingin Sanomat newspaper finds that only a tiny number of Finns are are dissatisfied with the president. As many as 91% of Finns consider President Sauli Niinistö to have done an overall good job. Based on previous polls for the newspaper, this would be the highest set of approval ratings that Niinistö has received. He’s almost two years into his second six-year term in office and can’t run again at elections in 2024. The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS which questioned 505 people between 2nd and 6th December.

Thousands attend charity Christmas lunch

Thousands of people attended a charity Christmas lunch on Tuesday, hosted by the Hursti Foundation at Helsinki’s Mesukeskus. President Sauli Niinistö also supported the event which offers a free hot meal, music and companionship to more marginalised members of society at Christmas. “Mostly those who come here they might be homeless, they might be people struggling with life, they might have poor economic situation, maybe they’re just lonely and they just want to eat the Christmas meal” says Ari Hursti, whose grandparents started the Hursti Foundation, and whose father Heikki and sister Sini run it today. Read more about the event and watch a video at our original story here.

Wednesday morning weather

The weather is mild and cloudy throughout most of the country on Christmas Day. There’s some snowfall in central areas but further south in Prikanmaa and the south west the precipitation falls as rain or sleet where the temperatures are above freezing. The coldest weather is to be found in the north around -5°C and as for a white Christmas, there’s snow across most of Finland on Christmas day, up to 68cm deep in parts of Lapland. Elsewhere there’s 18cm in Central Finland and 12cm down the eastern border but nothing in western coastal areas, the south west and Uuismaa.