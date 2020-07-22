Morning headlines: Wednesday 22nd July 2020

PM defends EU coronavirus recovery budget deal

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has taken to Twitter to defend the EU’s coronavirus recovery package which was negotiated in Brussels over the last five days, in the face of opposition criticism at home. She says that Finland needs the fund to help recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, and was successful in reducing the grant-to-loan ratio – which means the EU as a bloc has to borrow less money on the open markets. The PM highlights that Finland maintained the rural development funding of €400 million and gained an extra €100 million for sparsely populated areas, and notes there is strong wording about spending on climate action built into the deal. While pointing out that Finland is a net contributor, as one of the EU’s richest countries, she also says Finland and other countries had to increase their EU contributions after the departure of the UK left a hole in the finances.

Scientist group suggests coronavirus protection measures

A coalition of Finnish doctors, scientists and other experts called the ‘Get Rid of Coronavirus’ group have come up with a list of measures they say would prevent the spread of the virus at Finland’s external borders. The volunteer group suggests a range of security measures which could be put in place at Helsinki Airport depending where people come from, including quarantines for travelers from high risk countries; rapid testing for people who arrive from a country where there’s a significant risk of the virus; and surveys and screenings for fever in passengers arriving from lower risk countries. A new government advisory group is currently also looking at how Finland could open up more borders – including potentially land borders with neighbours Sweden and Russia – and whether there would be testing stations at the border crossings to help prevent any spread of Covid-19.

Former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä to leave Parliament

Former Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has confirmed that he will leave Parliament after his current term in office. He gave the comments to Rantalakeus magazine saying that he didn’t intend to run at the next election. “It’s the turn of others, three interesting terms are enough” Sipilä is quoted as saying. After a career in business, Sipilä became a Member of Parliament only in 2011 and rose quickly to be the Chairman of the Centre Party from 2012 to 2019. He was Prime Minister in a coalition government with the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party, and later the Blue Reform party, from 2015 to 2019.

Wildlife defenders working on Madagascar rainforest project

Finnish wildlife defenders from Helsinki Zoo and the Nature Conservation Association are working together to protect rainforests in Madagascar from deforestation. The three year project will focus on a nature reserve in the country’s eastern highlands to stop the deforestation and protect endangered animals. “We will be able to to personally map the lemur populations in Madagascar” says Helsinki Zoo’s Nina Trontti, who hopes it will give them more insight into Korkeasaari’s own lemur pair. The project will also work with local communities to better develop their livelihood and sources of income to reduce their reliance on wood from unsustainable forests. A local partner in Madagascar and the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also involved in the new initiative.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a much more unsettled day across the country on Wednesday. Rain in the east also spreads to the north where there’s also going to be some thunderstorms. This morning there’s also widespread cloud cover with scattered showers in central areas and also western Lapland. The best of the sunshine is in the southwest and temperatures range from +11°C in Enontekiö to +18°C in Kuopio.