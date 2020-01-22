Morning headlines: Wednesday 22nd January 2020

Prime Minister at WEF in Davos

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland today. She’ll be speaking at a number of events and taking part in panel discussions with other heads of state and government – as well as billionaires, business leaders and representatives of civil society. Some of the topics up for discussion include sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, job creation, climate change and the Arctic, equality and the future of Europe.

HS poll shows mixed fortunes for parties

A new poll in Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday shows the changing fortunes of Finland’s political parties. It’s the first survey carried out for the newspaper since a change of government in December brought Sanna Marin into power as prime minister. Overall, the five parties in the government coalition enjoy 52% support. The poll shows the right wing populist Finns Party extending its lead by a small margin at the top of the pile with 22.8%. The National Coalition Party are up slightly still in second place with 17.5%. Support for Marin’s Social Democrats remains unchanged at 15.1%. The Greens are up to 12.8% and the Centre Party support has risen as well to 11.5%. There’s declining support for the next three parties in the poll: Left Alliance, Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats.

Increased numbers being treated for kidney disease

The number of people receiving treatment for kidney disease in Finland has increase, while advances in medicine mean the risk of death from kidney disease has decreased. That’s according to the annual report from the Finnish Registry for Kidney Diseases which says dialysis and transplant numbers have increased by 20% over the last decade. The increase in the number of people getting treatment is due to the decline in mortality as treatments become more effective the organisation says. The most common disease that leads to dialysis is diabetes, and overall kidney disease is more common in men then women, especially the elderly.

New €200 million complex could become home of floorball in the capital

A new €200 sports and hotel complex in Helsinki’s Jätkäsaari could become the home of floorball in the Finnish capital. The Finnish Floorball Association says “various forms of cooperation have been negotiated” with developers who will build a 4,000-seater sports arena that could also be used for concerts or festivals; two ice rinks; a racquetball center with tennis, squash, padel and badminton courts. There’s also a 350-room hotel, and a wellness centre offering sports and massage services and car parking for 700 vehicles at the new Royal Centre, whose two tall towers will dominate the Western Harbour neighbourhood. Construction on the car park will be complete in 2021 while the rest of the complex will be finished during 2024. Read more about the project at our story here.

Wednesday morning weather

The weather has turned cooler than we’ve seen recently in most parts of the country, and it will stay like this for the next few days. There’s a dusting of snow across southern Finland this morning producing some slippery road conditions. The Finnish Meteorological Institute forecasts a clear but rather windy day with freezing conditions across Lapland, Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu as well as southern and central areas.