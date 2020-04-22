Morning headlines: Wednesday 22nd April 2020

Government meets to discuss coronvirus restrictions

The government will meet today at the House of the Estates in Helsinki to discuss when and how they might begin to lift some restrictions that were put in place during March to limit the spread of coronavirus. Many of the restrictions such as no more than 10 people meeting together, or closing schools, are in place until mid-May. Other restrictions like closing restaurants and bars are in place until 31st May. The Ministry of Health and the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL says that it might be soon possible to start to move towards a system of more targeted restrictive measures. Other Nordic countries are starting to ease their restrictions: Norway is opening nursery schools again, while Denmark has opened schools, eased restrictions on beauty salons and hairdressers, and reportedly plans to allow public gatherings of up to 500 people from 10th May.

One person found dead after overnight Tampere fire

Police in Tampere have started an investigation after a body was found in an apartment in the city after an overnight fire. Rescue crews received a call just before midnight to the 5th floor of an apartment building in the city’s Tesoma neighbourhood. The 100 residents in the building at the time heard the fire alarm, and 10 were trapped in their homes when smoke filled the stairwell and they were unable to get out easily until rescue crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get the blaze quickly under control, and give first aid to six building residents. Four people had to be housed elsewhere after smoke damage to their apartments.

Cities report a lack of protective equipment for healthcare workers

Healthcare officials in a number of Finnish cities are reporting a lack of protective equipment for frontline staff during the coronavirus epidemic, according to a new survey conducted by Verkkouutiset, a newspaper affiliated with the National Coalition Party. Tampere reports particular problems sourcing equipment for staff working with elderly patients in care homes. Although the city received 150,000 masks on Monday, that’s far less than they need on a weekly basis. Meanwhile in Turku there is a similar message where face masks have arrived in batches of 25,000 but actual needs are much higher according to officials. Vantaa reports a lack of face masks for people working with elderly and disabled patients, however officials in Kuopio and Jyväskylä say they have a reasonable amount of protection to treat patients with respiratory symptoms.

Drugs, tax charges against Åland Post management

A number of senior managers at Ålands Post are facing charges of drugs offenses, tax evasion and smuggling. Six people in total, including the CEO Henrik Bartil Lundberg, and CFO Johan Michael Sundblom are being charged by the prosecutor’s office after a preliminary investigation. The case centres around a company registered in the Channel Islands, which brought tablets classified as medicines and doping substances from the USA. The company had an agreement with Åland Post to receive, store and then forward the products to the customers who bought them. Åland Post is suspected of providing customs with false information about the products, and therefore of facilitating illegal imports and exports. The Åland Government is the sole owner of Åland Post, and the crimes are suspected to have taken place in 2016 and 2017.

Traditional Vappu celebration goes virtual

A traditional part of Finland’s May Day Vappu celebrations is going online. Because public events will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus epidemic, students at the University of the Arts and the City of Helsinki will arrange a ‘virtual’ crowning ceremony for the Havis Amanda statue next to Helsinki’s market square. “My hope is that, like always, the Crowning of Manta could mark the beginning of Vappu, while also bringing joy to the Vappu at Home celebrations” says Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), the Mayor of Helsinki. The city will release more details this week of its ‘Vappu at Home’ programme.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start to the morning across most of the country for Wednesday morning. Temperatures range from -1°C in parts of northern Lapland to +2°C in Oulu, +1°C through central areas, +3°C in Vaasa and warming up down the west coast to +6°C in Turku and Åland, +7°C for Hanko in the south and +5°C for the capital city region. It’s cool down the eastern border from freezing to +4°C in Lappeenranta and the southeast.