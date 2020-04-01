Morning headlines: Wednesday 1st April 2020

Parliament discusses Emergency Act extension

Members of Parliament are set to discuss extensions to the Emergency Act today, which extend restrictions into May. Any restaurants and cafes which have not already closed are required to do so at the latest by 4th April and if MPs approve, the closure extends until the 31st of May (although they are still allowed to offer take-out and delivery services). Parliament is also discussing an extension to travel restrictions and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, among other measures, until 13th May. This morning at 11am government ministers will give a press conference where they could announce an expansion of testing for coronavirus in Finland. Although Finland is ahead of Sweden and Denmark in terms of per capita testing, it is far behind other neighbours like Norway and Estonia.

EK warns: unemployment & bankruptcy could be worse than 90’s recession

The Confederation of Finnish Industries EK is warning that the coronavirus crisis could cause a wave of unemployment and bankruptcy that would be worse than the 1990’s recession. A new survey by the organisation finds that as many as 20% of employers fear bankruptcy; and the lack of protective equipment for workers is also highlighted, with 65% of companies that use respirators, gloves, or other protective clothing against coronavirus saying there’s a shortage of the things they need. The coronavirus-specific survery was answered by 1,873 entrepreneurs and business leaders, all of whom are employers. It was carried out in the last days of March for EK.

Red Cross opens new coronavirus helpline

The Finnish Red Cross has opened a new helpline for people worried about the coronavirus epidemic. According to the Red Cross, they’ve seen a real need for this service as the outbreak continues and impacts more people in Finland. Callers can speak to someone in confidence, and the Red Cross service is designed to also reduce the load on the government’s helpline numbers. Calling is free of charge and the service is available in Finnish. The number is 0800 100 200.

Helsinki Biennial event postponed

The Helsinki Biennial, an international arts festival scheduled to bring 40 artists and grounds of artists from around the world to Finland to the capital this summer, is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers published a statement on Wednesday morning saying that the crisis has meant production of the event is behind schedule and it definitely won’t open to the public on 12th June as originally planned. Organisers are looking at two options: to either move the opening until early August, or to shift the whole 2020 event by a year and open in 2021 instead.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s another bright start to Wednesday across many parts of the country: but it feels chilly outside, especially in the north where temperatures drop between -1°C in Oulu to -9°C in northern Lapland. Elsewhere the temperatures are a few degrees above freezing, up to +4°C in Åland. The best of the sunshine this morning is in Kilpisjärvi in the northwest, from Vaasa down the Ostrobothnia Coast, and into Turku and the southwest, Uusimaa and the capital city region. Watch out for flurried of snow down the eastern border.