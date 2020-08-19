Morning headlines: Wednesday 19th August 2020

Government agrees new travel restrictions

Ministers have agreed to restore internal Schengen travel restrictions on Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, Greece and Malta following a rise in coronavirus cases in those countries. Restrictions will also be introduced between non-Schengen countries Ireland, San Marino, Cyprus and Japan. Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) spoke at a Wednesday morning press conference and said that in practice it means anyone wanting to come to Finland from those countries will need to have a strong reason such as business travel or a family reason – and people are still expected to go to self-isolation for 14 days on arrival. There’s an exception in place for local community cross-border traffic between Finland and Norway; and Finland and Sweden despite infection levels in those other countries.

Poll: Social Democrats still most popular single party

Prime Minister Sanna Marin‘s Social Democrats are still Finland’s single most popular political party. A new poll published Wednesday in Helsingin Uutiset shows SDP on 21% support, down very slightly from the previous poll in July. The Finns Party is in second place with 19% support, up 1.1% since last month. The National Coalition Party have slipped almost a point in third place to 16.9%. Looking at combined support for the five parties which make up Finland’s government – Social Democrats, Centre Party, Greens, Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party – the coalition now enjoys 56.3% support from voters according to this poll. The rise in popularity of the Social Democrats started in early spring and coincides with widespread praise for the way the PM has handled the coronavirus crisis, especially when it comes to clearly communicating to the public. The recent rise in support for the anti-EU Finns Party seems to coincide with a huge €750 billion EU support fund to help the 27-nation bloc recover from the economic impact of coronavirus – which the Finns Party has been very outspoken about. The telephone survey was carried out by Kantar TNS between 13th July and 14th August and asked 2,612 people their views.

Olympic stadium’s €300 million makeover revealed

The Olympic Stadium’s four-year, €300 million makeover is on display hosting its first football match this evening. The revamp keeps the traditional look and feel of the 1930’s-built venue, but adds a new roof to cover most of the seating – which is also new, replacing the old wooden seats with new wood-plastic composite chairs. Excavations have moved storage spaces and logistics underground, freeing up space around the stadium, which hosted the 1952 Summer Olympic Games. There’s also impressive new facilities for athletes, spectators and media inside the stadium. “What we did was really to try this approach to make the most of what you’ve got” says architect Kimmo Lintula. One of the main upgrades is the running track, which is completely new and up to the latest specifications for international athletics. Athletes also “have new dressing room areas, they can access straight from the bus and separate ways to come on the track and field” Lintula explains.

Medicine restrictions come into force

The government is placing temporary restrictions on the sales of some over-the-counter medicines to prevent people hoarding supplies as coronavirus infection numbers continue to rise. The new rules affect products containing paracetamol or dexamethosone, and stay in place until mid-January 2021. Paracetamol is a widely used pain and fever medicine. Dexamethasone is used to reduce inflammation. The Ministry of Health says that “despite the coronavirus pandemic, the availability of medicinal products has generally remained at a good level in Finland” and that the new restrictions are to prepare for any possible increase in the global demand for these specific types of products as the pandemic continues. “These restrictive measures help ensure the equal availability and sufficiency of medicines throughout Finland” the ministry adds.

New newspaper for children launches today

A new 24-page weekly newspaper, the first aimed specifically at children, launches in Finland today. Lasten Uutiset is produced by Helsingin Sanomat and is an extension of their popular children’s news brand which has offered a weekly online newscast for the last several years, and which switched to daily updates for children during the worst of the coronavirus crisis in spring. “We tell anything that happens in the world, sports, culture, foreign news, news from Finland” explains journalist Fanny Fröman. “We just wanted to add the newspaper and go back to where Helsingin Sanomat started more than 130 years ago, but also now make it for children” she says.

Wednesday morning weather

Wednesday morning starts of with the chance of some coastal fog in the southwest, but mostly sunny everywhere else – apart from some cloud cover over northern Lapland. Temperatures range from +9°C in Kilpisjärvi to +14°C in Oulu, +16°C in Vaasa, +17°C in Turku and the southwest, +21°C in Åland, +17°C through Central Finland and +15°C down the eastern border. There’s a chance of thunderstorms moving in later today to the west, and to parts of Ostrobothnia.