Morning headlines: Wednesday 18th March 2020

Delayed justice: racist attack students wait two years for day in court

Two foreign students, on the receiving end of a racist attack in Joensuu, will not get their day in court until more than two years after the incident which left one of them needing hospital treatment. The case is symptomatic of a Finnish legal system over-burdened with bureaucracy; routinely sanctioned by the European Court of Human Rights over the glacial pace of many cases; and which leaves crime victims in limbo for months, even years. The two men from Namibia were accosted as they ate lunch in a park in Joensuu, where they were coming to the end of their Master’s degree in primary education in September 2018. Court documents detail how three Finns yelled racist abuse and threatened them with a knife. But the victims here won’t be able to find closure in the case because of how long it takes to come to trial – and because a series of poor communications blunders left them uninformed about what’s been happening. Read more at our original story here.

Major coronavirus-related measures come into force today

Many of the most sweeping measures being taken by the government to deal with the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus come into force today. Schools and universities are closed; public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned; those over 70-years are instructed to self-isolate; visits to elderly care facilities and hospitals are sharply restricted; all state and municipal cultural institutions and sports facilities are closed. There’s also rationing on buying medicine from pharmacies, and borders will be closed from midnight tonight. Read more about those initial main measures at our story here; and read about additional measures at our story here.

Latest political poll shows boost for government

A new opinion poll in Helsingin Sanomat newspaper on Wednesday shows an increase in the total support for the five government coalition parties at 53.9%. A month ago it was less than 53%. And there’s been a boost for the prime minister’s Social Democrats who see themselves elevated to second place in the poll at 17.1% behind the Finns Party whose popularity has fallen by close to 1%. The survey was conducted between 15th February and 13th March – before the government announced its extensive emergency measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

PM discusses coronavirus response with EU leaders

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) took part in a video conference with other EU leaders on Tuesday night to discuss the measures being taken by the 27-nation block to limit the spread of coronavirus and ease its economic impact. The discussion focused on the needs for European Union countries to coordinate their measures to restrict cross-border movement so that transportation of goods, including medical equipment and supplies, is not disrupted. Finland has announced a border closure from 00:01 on Thursday morning except for the borders with Norway and Sweden where freight shipments can cross.

Tallink limits Helsinki-Tallinn ferry crossings

Tallink is making changes to the timetable for its Helsinki-Tallinn route starting from today. The ferry operator will take its Star ship out of service after it’s made the 07:30 crossing to Estonia, where it will stay in port for the time being. The Megastar ferry will continue to operate on the regular schedule, while Tallink’s Sea Wind cargo ship will continue operating as normal from Vuosaari to Tallinn. Tallink-Silja urges passengers who might already have bookings on the Star ferry to get in touch with their customer service department to make alternative arrangements.

Finland’s EURO 2020 campaign delayed by 12 months

The dreams of Finnish football fans, and players, are on hold for at least a year after UEFA postponed this year’s EURO 2020 tournament. The Finnish men’s national team – known as Huuhkajat, or Eagle Owls – qualified for this summer’s competition, the first time they’d ever made it through to the finals of a major international competition. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA called a halt to the tournament on Tuesday evening. Finnish team captain Tim Sparv says that postponing the tournament was “the only sensible thing to do.” Read more at our story here.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a cloudy start to Wednesday morning for many parts of the country with the best of the sunshine in western Lapland, but it will also peek out from behind the clouds in Turku and Vaasa. Otherwise temperatures are fairly mild up to 4 or 5 degrees above freezing in most areas with the exception of Lapland where the mercury dips down between -1°C and -6°C at the start of the day.