Morning headlines: Wednesday 17th June 2020

Full Midsummer holiday forecast

As Finland starts an annual slowing down towards the Midsummer holiday weekend the most one question everyone wants to know is what the weather’s going to be like. This year it’s going to be hot, above +25°C in most of the country, but there’s also some areas which will see temperatures below +10°C – and there’s rain an a chance of thunder storms in places as well. “When we come to Midsummer we will have strong high pressure from the west that pushes the moist hot air back to Russia. The weather will become warm and dry again, and not so humid” says meteorologist Anniina Valtonen from the Finnish Meteorological Institute. “Friday will be sunny with only a few cumulus clouds but mainly sunny across almost the whole country. only in Northern Lapland will temperatures be below +10°C but elsewhere it will be +25°C and above” she explains. Read the full Midsummer holiday week forecast at our original story here.

Government talks on further easing of coronavirus restrictions

Government ministers are meeting this afternoon at the House of the Estates in Helsinki to discuss easing other coronavirus restrictions and recommendations. The talks are set against the backdrop of low numbers of people being infected and hospitalised in Finland with healthcare experts saying the coronavirus epidemic is well under control. Some of the items which could be up for discussion include limits to the number of people who can be in a restaurant, cafe or bar at any one time – the government promised to review this regularly; limits on social distancing; large public gatherings; and the recommendation against foreign travel which is becoming less tenable as the EU opens up and countries like Spain and Greece launch efforts to attract summer tourists, including from Finland.

Sharp increase in homicides & attempted homicide during spring

New figures from the Police Board show the number of homicides and attempted homicides in Finland saw a sharp increase during spring. At the beginning of 2020 more intentional homicides and attempted homicides were committed than in the same period of any year over the last decade according to statistics obtained by Yle. In the months from January to May there were 201 homicides or attempted homicides – the last time the figure was close to that was back in 2012 when there were 179 recorded incidents. In particular the number of attempted killings was significantly higher compared with the ten year average.

HS political poll: Social Democrats maintain their lead

The Social Democrats, lead by Prime Minister Sanna Marin have maintained their lead in a new opinion poll published Wednesday by Helsingin Sanomat. However the growth in their support over recent months has now leveled off. Respondents were asked which party they would vote for if an election was held today, and 21.9% say they would vote for SDP, down very slightly from the same poll one month before. The Finns Party continues to see their support slip by 0.5% but they’re still in second place with 17.6% support; while the National Coalition Party is up 0.4% in third place to 17.4% support from voters. The Centre Party sees their support increase by a tiny amount although the survey was carried out before the effects of the resignation of party leader Katri Kulmuni from her role as minister of finance were really felt. The Greens and Left Alliance see their support drop slightly in fifth and sixth place respectively. Overall, the five parties in Finland’s ruling government coalition attracted 56.9%. The poll was carried out by Kantar between 18th May and 14th June and 2,144 people were surveyed.

Women make up 30% of listed company boards

Women now make up 30% of the boards of listed companies in Finland. New information from the Central Chamber of Commerce finds that overall there was equal gender representation on the boards of 31 listed companies – up from just 26 the year before. “The share of women on the boards of listed companies has grown fairly steadily in recent years by 1-2 percentage points per year” says Anne Horttanainen from the Central Chamber of Commerce. However there are some clear distinctions in the roles women are play on corporate boards with 37% of them on audit committees, and women also make up 32% of remuneration committees. However women only make up 17% of board nomination committees and 14% of the shareholders’ nomination committees – in larger listed companies this number was even lower at just 7%.

Wednesday morning weather

The recent run of sunny and hot weather continues across most of the country today with temperatures already above +20°C in many place this morning. In the western part of Finland there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms in places this afternoon, while thunderstorms continue on Thursday in eastern areas.