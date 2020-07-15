Morning headlines: Wednesday 15th July 2020

Finland’s economic output fell during May

New figures released Wednesday morning by Statistics Finland show the working day adjusted output of the national economy fell by 5.5% year-on-year – a continuing trend seen also in March and April. While Statistics Finland points out that monthly movements can vary widely, especially within economic cycles, the new figures show the impact of the coronavirus crisis during the spring and into early summer. By comparison, for December, January and February working day adjusted output had increased by more than 1% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Summer nurses listening to young people after coronavirus crisis

Teams of nurses and social workers are back on the streets of Helsinki this year to engage with young people about any problems they have – and it’s a task which has taken on even more importance after the coronavirus crisis. The nurses, often accompanied with a social worker as well, wear distinctive bright pink t-shirts and hand out condoms as well as listening to problems and giving practical advice about issues such as contraception; where to get more help with mental health; how to get information about financial support from the government; or asking for assistance with finding a flat and furniture if they’re moving out of home on their own for the first time. “This summer we are not only the condom nurses, we are summer nurses and we can chat about everything with them” says school nurse Henna Sipinen, one of the nurses involved in the project. Read more at our original story here.

Biker gang drug trial begins

The trial begins in Eastern Uusimaa District court today of two Finnish men suspected of being involved in a drug trafficking operation from the Netherlands to Finland. Prosecutors believe a Dutch Hell’s Angels gang was behind the drug smuggling ring, and the two men were arrested with 96kg of amphetamines in March near the German border. According to a preliminary investigation carried out by Finnish police to assist Dutch authorities, the biker gang was running a network of drug smuggling routes from the Netherlands to UK and Finland, among other countries.

Senate Square terrace expands today

The popular summer terrace that’s taken over Senate Square this year – already the largest in the country – is set to expand. From today there will be seating for 830 people at the venue, up from 480 when it first opened at the beginning of July. There are 16 restaurants, bars and cafes which have proved popular with customers, as the City of Helsinki tries to attract more visitors to the downtown area to give local businesses a seasonal boost at a time when they would normally be welcoming tens of thousands of tourists. “This summer is a critical time for many entrepreneurs in Helsinki. The summer in Senate Square will not only serve the companies and residents of Helsinki, but will hopefully serve as a stimulus for the entire city center, entrepreneurs and domestic tourism” says Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (NCP).

Wednesday morning weather

The weather is warming up today, with scattered rain showers confined to the northern and western edges of the country. Wednesday starts off bright and sunny in most places with temperatures ranging from +11°C in Inari to +13°C in Kemi, +15°C in Oulu and Jyväskylä, +13°C in Vaasa, +16°C through the southwest, Uusimaa and the capital city region, into Lappeenranta and the southeast and down the southern part of the border with Russia.