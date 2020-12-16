Morning headlines: Wednesday 15th December 2020

Health impact of coronavirus felt on everyday life across the country

An extensive new FinSote survey from THL shows how the impact of the coronavirus crisis this year has been felt across the whole country when it comes to health – but most keenly in the Uusimaa region. There are clear differences between health and social services counties in how therapy appointments have been postponed or cancelled, how the epidemic has weakened the economic and social situation of the population and how the epidemic has affected lifestyles. In Uusimaa the number of missed or canceled appointments for doctors and nurses was significantly higher than in other areas, especially for the elderly. “Cancelled or postponed visits are a cause of concern, as the accumulation of service needs and postponement of treatment may lead to a worsening of health problems and an increase in the need for assistance in the longer term” explains Anna-Mari Aalto, THL Chief Specialist.

Demand for change in electoral act to allow conscripts to vote

An alliance of youth organisations from parliamentary political parties, the Conscripts’ Association and Demo Finland are calling for a change in the Electoral Act to make it easier for young people doing their military conscription to be allowed to vote. The groups say the current law makes it difficult for conscripts to vote in advance because of long distances to advance polling stations, and because of their limited amount of free time. They also have difficult voting on election day itself because the current law does not allow the possibility to have a polling station at military garrisons. One solution is to add garrisons to a list of specific places where voting can take place. “The voice of young people performing military service must be heard in the election. We need an amendment to the Election Act that will enable voting in garrisons and promote the realization of equal voting rights for young people” says Anu Juvonen, Executive Director of Demo Finland, a co-operative organisation of all Finnish parliamentary parties which supports collaborative projects to develop democracy. The municipal elections are being held in April 2021.

HUS: Healthcare vaccine preparations are in full swing

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, the largest in Finland, says their plans to start a comprehensive Covid-19 vaccination programme for healthcare staff are well underway. The first in line to receive the new vaccines, when they come to Finland after being approved by European regulators, will be staff involved in treating coronavirus patients. “We have years of experience in staff flu vaccinations. Coronavirus vaccinations will differ from influenza vaccinations in that vaccinations will progress in stages depending on the person’s job” explains Eeva Ruotsalainen, Assistant Chief Medical Officer. HUS will introduce an online appointment system, similar to the coronavirus testing system already in place, to allow staff to book a time for their shots. The news comes as EU regulators will bring forward a decision on the safety of the first vaccine under review, from Pfizer-BioNTech, after authorities stepped up pressure for a faster decision – making it clear they expected approval to start using the drug, if it is safe, before Christmas. The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency will now meet on 21st December, rather than 29th December, to approve the new vaccine for rollout across the EU.

Almost half of all car accidents happened in parking lots

New figures from the Finnish Motor Insurers’ Centre reveal there were almost 100,000 traffic accidents with an insurance claim in 2019, down around 3% from the year before. But nearly half of those accidents, 45%, happened in parking lots. The figures also show that 82% of the accidents caused damage to the vehicles and 18% caused personal injury. Some 23,008 people were injured in car accidents last year – 313 seriously according to the new data.

Finnish and English dominate Twitter in Finland

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have been charting the language choices of Twitter users and unsurprisingly have discovered that Finnish and English are the main languages used in the online platform. However Swedish is used more often than average in Swedish-speaking areas, while Russian is more common near the eastern border. “In rural areas, more Finnish than average and less English than average are used. Otherwise, Finnish and English are fairly evenly distributed” geographically, around the country, says Assistant Professor Tuomas Hiipala. The study collected 38 million Twitter posts from 30,000 users – two million of which contained location information.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a wet start to Wednesday morning across most of the country, with precipitation falling as rain, sleet or snow depending on the temperatures. In southern, southwestern and western areas temperatures range from around freezing up to +6°C so expect mostly rain turning to sleet. In Lapland temperatures dip to -6°C and there’s snowfall in the forecast.