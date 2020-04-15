Morning headlines: Wednesday 15th April 2020

Finnish healthcare staff playing a vital role in northern Sweden

Every day dozens of Finnish healthcare workers cross over the northern border into Sweden, and at the end of their shifts return home again to self-isolation. They’re part of a small number of international travelers who don’t need to go into mandatory quarantine when they arrive in Finland, as their roles are vital to keep the Norrbotten hospital system functioning during the coronavirus pandemic. “If the Finns can’t come into our region then we must close healthcare facilities” says Anna-Stina Nordmark Nilsson, the Regional Director of Healthcare in Norrbotten. Tornio-based cardiologist Kjell Melander says that when healthcare staff go home to Finland after their shifts they have to sign paperwork at the border promising not to be in places where they might spread coronavirus, and basically go into self-isolation during their time off. Read more at our original story here.

Uusimaa lockdown decision today

The government will make a decision today on whether to ease restrictions on travel to/from Uusimaa region, or extend them for a further period. The border checkpoints were introduced at the end of March to try and slow the spread of coronavirus from Uusimaa, the region with the most cases, to other parts of the country. Thousands of vehicles are still allowed over the border each day for people traveling to work in essential jobs, or going home. The Prime Minister and other officials have indicated that they will end the restrictions as planned on 19th April, however some MPs and medical experts have said they should continue for the time being.

Police investigation into mask scandal “negligence”

The National Emergency Supplies Agency NESA has called for a police investigation into a bungled multi-million deal to buy face masks from China, using middlemen, without due diligence. At a Tuesday evening press conference NESA bosses say they’re voiding part of the deal and trying to get some of their millions back from the two people who signed contracts to deliver the medical equipment: a reality TV celebrity who runs a plastic surgery business in Estonia, and a businessman with a payday loan company. Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) told Parliament that problems with the order of medical-grade masks which arrived last week were due to “negligence” at NESA. The head of NESA Tomi Lounema resigned on Friday after several days of bad press. Previously, the reason for Lounema’s departure had been put down to a lack of trust in him to do the job running NESA, but Haatainen for the first time attributed it to negligence.

Foreign Ministry staff to help Kela backlog

Fifty civil servants from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will begin a three month temporary work assignment for Kela, helping them process a backlog of benefits claims. The Foreign Ministry staff have a background in handling visa applications. “Visa officers already have skills that are also useful in resolving benefit applications. This is a unique example of cross-administrative cooperation” says Pasi Lankinen from Kela. The visa staff will receive training before starting to handle Kela benefit paperwork.

Wednesday morning weather

There’s widespread snow across many parts of the country on Wednesday morning, and moves east as the day goes on bringing continued poor driving conditions to Finland’s roads. Temperatures hover a few degrees below freezing except from Vaasa to Turku and Hanko, and into Åland as well where temperatures start the day as high as +6°C.