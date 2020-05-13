Morning headlines: Wednesday 13th May 2020

Ministers discussing more relief for businesses

Government ministers are meeting in Helsinki today, to discuss further measures to ease the impact of coronavirus on Finnish businesses. The aid could come as direct support to cover loss of income during the pandemic, and estimates of how much the government is ready to make available range from hundreds of millions up to a billion euros. The aid would be available to businesses across a range of sectors. Also on the agenda today is how restaurants, cafes and bars – which have been closed since early April – can start to re-open after the end of May, and whether there should be some restrictions on opening hours, or special arrangements to ensure distancing between customers.

Over-70s: “I’m afraid. The hardest part is psychological I think”

Older people in Finland, faced with continued restrictions on social contact, need more instructions on how to safeguard their physical and mental health as they remain socially distant in the coming months – even as coronavirus restrictions for other people in Finland are eased. “The decision-makers have decided to protect the older people and we have reason to be thankful for that. On the other hand the isolation cannot last too long because people are not ready to be isolated for an endless period” says Ole Norrback, Chairman of the Swedish Pensioners’ Association SPF. There’s an estimated 800,000 older people aged between 70 and 110 in Finland, and while overall numbers of coronavirus fatalities in Finland have remained relatively low, older people have been hit particularly hard. “I’m afraid. The hardest part is psychological I think. I feel imprisoned to some extent. I don’t have my own freedom to do anything plus a certain amount of fear for the virus itself” says Ninni Langenskjöld, who lives in an old folk’s home in Espoo. Read more at our original story here.

THL: Get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare is encouraging anyone with coronavirus symptoms to get a test. This is a change of direction from earlier official advice, which told anyone with mild symptoms to just stay at home and self-medicate, and let the virus run its course. Now THL says the sooner that Covid-19 is confirmed, the sooner the infected person can be isolated and other potentially exposed people can be traced. Currently Finnish laboratories are able to handle more than 8,000 tests every day.

Dozens of staff and patients infected at Helsinki hospital

Dozens of staff at one of the main Helsinki hospitals treating coronavirus patients have themselves tested positive for the virus. Since mid-March 65 employees at the capital’s Laakso Hospital have been confirmed with Covid-19, with half of the infections detected in three specialist coronavirus wards. All 800 staff at the hospital are being tested for the virus, even if they’re not showing any symptoms, So far 500 have been tested. In addition to the staff, 14 patients in other wards at the hospital have also been infected with coronavirus. They have all been isolated, and everyone exposed to the virus has been quarantined. Read more here.

Wednesday morning weather

A period of cooler and more unsettled weather arrives today, and although Wednesday morning starts off sunny in many parts of the country, rain and sleet have already arrived in the southwest, moving further inland as the day goes on. Temperatures range from zero in northwest Lapland to +5°C in Oulu, +6°C in Vaasa, down the west coast and into central areas. Expect +7°C in Lappenranta and the southeast and +6°C for the capital city region this morning.