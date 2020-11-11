Morning headlines: Wednesday 11th November 2020

Interview: Finland puts green agenda at the top of Nordic Council priorities list

Finland wants to focus on the climate crisis, sustainability, and more cooperation over security of supplies in times of crisis during its presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers in 2021, as the region tries to recover from the impact of coronavirus which has put a strain on relations this year. “The Nordic countries have a lot in common. We have a lot of shared history, we have cultural similarities and as societies we are much alike. I think we have so many common interests, we should continue to have this Nordic Council and the Nordic Council of Ministers” Minister of Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist (SFP) tells News Now Finland in an interview. During the presidency Finland wants to tackle issues including shared action on lowering emissions, where economic growth and green transition are not mutually exclusive goals. The Finns also want to work on issues of declining biodiversity in the sea and on land; promote circular economy particularly in the construction industry; and to coordinate ‘climate diplomacy’ to push for concerted action on international climate goals. Read more at our original story here.

Sharp decline in passenger numbers at Helsinki Airport continues

New statistics from Finavia released on Wednesday morning show the continued steep decline of passengers at Helsinki Airport. According to the company there were 91% fewer passengers in October than the same time last year; the number of flights decreased 77% and the volume of cargo fell 51% as well. “The situation is very worrying for Helsinki-Vantaa, which lives on international exchange traffic and through which regional airports also thrive. The number of transfer passengers decreased by 95 percent compared to last year” says Kimmo Mäki, Finavia’s CEO. In 2019 half of Helsinki’s 22 million passengers were international travelers, and half were Finns – and a total of 26 million passengers passed through Finavia’s airports across the country last year.

Plans to open up Finland for more corona tourism branded “far too complicated”

New proposals to make it easier for foreign tourists to come to Finland have been described as “far too complicated” by the Chairman of the Social Affairs and Health Committee in parliament. The government’s proposals would mean tourists from high risk countries, with up to 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks, could travel to Finland with a negative test before their trip, if the trip lasts up to three day. If their visit lasts between three and six days a second negative test would be required; and if the trip lasts more than six days the passenger would have to self-isolate for three days on arrival and then get another negative test after that. “This proposal has not been approved by the Center Party and I personally see that it cannot proceed as such. Now this is far too complicated an arrangement that does not work in practice and cannot be implemented and monitored” MP Markus Lohi (Centre). Read more at our story here.

Ahtisaari Day celebrated for 10th time this year

The national Ahtisaari Day, named after former Finnish president and Nobel Peace Laureat Martti Ahtisaari is behing held in Finland for the 10th time. This year the vent highlights peace mediation and interaction and works on conflict resolution in Finnish schools. Because of the coronavirus epidemic this year, events will be held virtually where possible, with more than 12,000 students and teacher from high schools and vocational schools taking part. “We live in an uncertain time and a polarized atmosphere is marked by public debate. Open and balanced conversation requires interaction skills” says Elina Lehtinen, from the Crisis Management Initiative office that Ahtisaari set up. “The feeling of being heard or of being able to share one’s own opinion in a safe atmosphere are important rights for us, human skills. In this way, disputes or conflicts can be prevented” she adds.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a cloudy and murky start to the morning across many parts of the country, and cold too. In parts of northwest Lapland the temperatures are down as low as -10°C and only warm up above freezing south of Oulu. Expect +3°C for Vaasa, freezing and foggy conditions through Central Finland, +2°C down the eastern border, +6°C for Turku and the southwest and +7°C for the capital region.