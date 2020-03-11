Morning headlines: Wednesday 11th March 2020

PM joins EU leaders for coronavirus video conference

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) joined other European Union leaders on Tuesday evening for a video conference meeting about the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The EU is setting up a €25 billion investment fund to try and support the worst affected sectors. “The coronavirus situation is developing rapidly throughout Europe and we are constantly monitoring it” says Marin. “The number of infections in Finland is still low compared to many European countries. However, we are prepared for all situations and the actions needed are evaluated on a daily basis” she explains. Meanwhile Aamulehti newspaper reports 100 people in Kangasala have been ordered into quarantine after attending a meeting at a school. The local hospital district says they’ll have more information during the morning.

Note: Our daily round-up of all the news you need to know about coronavirus in Finland is published weekdays in the early afternoon.

Lapland Police investigate child abducted to Russia

Finnish authorities are working on the return of a 4-year old child who was taken to Russia by one parent. It happened at the end of February, and Lapland Police confirms to Iltalehti newspaper that they are investigating the case as an abduction. The Ministry of Justice tells the newspaper that since Russia has signed up to the Hague Convention on Child Abduction in 2011 – Finland has been a signatory since 1994 – then the best way to deal with these cases is to make an application to the relevant Russian ministry on behalf of the parent who is looking for help in getting their child back to Finland again.

Not all food recalls are made public

The consumer watchdog website Kuluttaja reports that not all food recalls are announced to the public. The website finds that last year out of 200 recalls ordered by the Food Safety Authority, just 77 of them were informed to the public. Recalls are only announced to shoppers when it’s considered beneficial to consumers, which means that if there is an issue with fruits and vegetables, or bakery items purchased in bulk the product is likely to have been consumed by the time the recall notice is ready. Most recalls are to do with prepared foods, and in half the cases the reason is that the item contained an allergenic ingredient that was not listed on the packaging.

Irish Embassy cancels St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The Irish Embassy in Helsinki has canceled it’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebrations next week due to coronavirus. The embassy had planned to hold two official events next Tuesday 17th March in the capital, but advised attendees the event is postponed as a precautionary measure. “We are disappointed to pull the event, but I think that people will understand the reasons. We’ll look at the situation again later in the year” says Acting Ambassador Eddie Brannigan. The embassy is not the only institution taking precautions – Parliament says it will stop public tours due to the spread of Covid-19. Read more at our story here.

Wednesday morning weather

Rain is spreading into southern and central parts of the country this morning, and will turn to sleet as the day goes on. The relatively mild temperatures continue across most of Finland except in central and northern areas of Lapland where temperatures start the day around -10°C and there could be the chance of snow flurries in some areas. Elsewhere, from about Oulu and all points south, expect to see temperatures a few degrees above freezing this morning.