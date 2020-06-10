Morning headlines: Wednesday 10th June 2020

Report due today on Katri Kulmuni’s media training

An official report from the Ministry of Employment & Economy is due today into media training for former minister Katri Kulmuni (Centre) and consulting company Tekiri. Centre Part chairperson Kulmuni received more than €50,000 worth of training from the company to help her become more confident with public speaking, while she worked at the ministry and also at the Ministry of Finance. As part of the investigation both Kulmuni and Tekiri have been asked to provide detailed answers about the training sessions – with criticism for Kulmuni hinging on whether the training should have been paid by her party, or by the ministries. Kulmuni quit her job as Finance Minister last week in the wake of persistent questions and media reports, and in the absence of high level messages of support from ministerial colleagues and political allies.

Finland could join partial Baltic-Nordic travel bubble

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) has suggested that Finland could soon join a partial Baltic-Nordic travel bubble that allows residents to cross borders without coronavirus quarantines, from countries where the epidemic is in a similar state of decline. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania already have a bubble in place, and Haavisto says Finland is considering joining – and also looking to ease travel restrictions with Norway and possibly Denmark. “The current internal border travel rules are valid until 14 June. I feel that there would be scope for easing restrictions, at least in the neighboring areas, in the Baltic countries and possibly in Norway on the northern border” says the minister. However Haavisto is more cautious about the situation in Sweden which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the region.

Ousted MP forms his own parliamentary group

Member of Parliament Anu Turtiainen, who was kicked out of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group last week after posting a racist meme online, has formed his own new group – and taken on another former Finns Party MP as his assistant. That ex-MP, James Hirvisaari, was also kicked out of the party for racist behaviour. Turtiainen says that his new group will “act in Parliament in the interests of Finland and Finns and to freedom of speech in elections”. Turtiainen, a former competitive power lifter, is a first term MP from a constituency in southeast Finland. He runs a company that makes power lifting equipment but several international organisations have said they will stop using his products in the light of the racist meme he posted online about African-American man George Floyd, who was killed in police custody.

Robot buses start Helsinki operations

Passengers are now able to ride on on small self-driving buses in Helsinki. The robot buses, developed by Finnish robotics and software company Sensible 4, are operating during the summer on a trial run in the capital’s Pasila neighbourhood after an initial experiment in April. Each of the bus pods could normally carry up to 16 passengers but due to coronavirus restrictions just 9 people will be allowed on board at any one time. The concept of the vehicles is that they could operate on routes which were not profitable for traditional buses, and then connect to other hubs like bus or tram stops, or metro stations. The driverless bus timetables can already be found on HSL’s app as route 29R.

Wednesday morning weather

It’s a mostly sunny start to the day with sunshine across virtually the whole of Finland on Wednesday morning. There’s scattered showers down parts of the eastern border but the strongest thunderstorms will happen further to the east. Temperatures this morning range from +8°C to +12°C across Lapland, +14°C in Oulu, +15°C in Vaasa and across Central Finland. Even down the eastern border where there’s a chance of rain the temperatures are still warm in the mid-teens this morning. There’s +16°C for Lahti and into the capital city region, and +17°C for Hanko in the south.