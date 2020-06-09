Morning headlines: Tuesday 9th June 2020

Competing Tallinn tunnel visions facing regional vote

Two competing visions of a train tunnel linking Finland and Estonia branch off in different directions today, as the Uusimaa Regional Council is asked to decide a future-looking transport plan for the region. Private developers have already raised €15 billion in funding promises and completed more than 80% of an in-depth environmental study into their preferred route via Keilaniemi-Otaniemi. But the board of the regional council – and the Mayor of Helsinki – are insisting the only permissible route is through Helsinki city centre which would mean building the Tallinn tunnel system 100m underground with another proposed tunnel system for trains to the airport and Tampere on top. Questions are being asked about why the city centre needs two tunnel systems going in the same direction, and why Uusimaa isn’t taking into account a growing population and spread from Helsinki to develop a second integrated transport hub. Read more at our original story here.

President swears in new finance minister

Finland’s new Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Centre) was sworn in by President Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday morning. At the same time the president released outgoing finance minister Katri Kulmuni (Centre) from her responsibilities. The official ceremonies were carried out remotely via video link. Speaking at a press conference Vanhanen said the position of his part, and of the government, are the same when it comes to handling the coronavirus crisis, and that solutions require cooperation. With his new position Vanhanen, a former prime minister and two-time presidential candidate, also takes on the role of Deputy Prime Minister – while Katri Kulmuni remains leader of the Centre Party. We’ll have a full report on Vanhanen’s press conference later this morning.

Jyväskylä man suspected in child exploitation case

A man from Jyväskylä, born in 1979, is suspected of using social media to groom young people for sexual exploitation. The National Bureau of Investigations released some details of the case which they’ve been following since 2018. Police say there was no physical interaction between the suspect, who is in custody, and his victims because he met them all online – but that the man contacted the children “with sexual intentions”. Investigators believe there are 22 victims aged between 9 and 14 from different parts of Finland. The preliminary investigation has now been sent to the prosecutor for trial.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s another mild start to the day but there won’t be sunshine everywhere. A band of scattered showers is still sitting across a large part of the country with the chance of thunder storms in the east. The best of the sunshine is on the west coast and into Ostrobothnia. Temperatures range from +7°C in northwest Lapland to +15°C in Oulu, +13°C in Vaasa, +15°C across central areas, +17°C down the eastern border and +13°C in the capital city region.