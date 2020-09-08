Morning headlines: Tuesday 8th September 2020

Trial begins for Kuopio sword attack suspect

The trial begins today of the only suspect in a deadly sword attack on students and staff at South Savo Vocational College in Kuopio last October. Joel Marin, a Finn born in 1994, faces charges of one count of murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. He was shot by police and injured during the attack. One woman was killed and another nine people injured as Martin allegedly went on a rampage with the sword after first starting a fire at the college, which is inside Kuopio’s Herman Shopping Centre. The prosecutor in this case says that police who apprehended the suspect were also subjected to violence. The trial is expected to last several days due to the large number of witnesses in the case.

Poll: Prime Minister’s coronavirus job satisfaction rate falling

A new poll carried out for Helsingin Sanomat shows a fall in the public’s satisfaction with the way Sanna Marin (SDP) is handling the coronavirus crisis. However the figures are still rather high. In May 78% of Finns were happy with the PM’s work, and the latest survey shows 74% say they’re overall fairly satisfied with Marin’s handling of the pandemic so far. Up to 28% of people said they were “very satisfied” with her job performance while 22% of people surveyed were dissatisfied. The new poll finds that Marin’s popularity is highest among supporters of her own party, and the other coalition parties; and lowest among supporters of the Finns Party. Perhaps surprisingly, 72% of National Coalition Party supporters said they were at least fairly satisfied with Marin’s job performance when it comes to handling coronavirus.

Lännen Media: More support coming for shipping companies

The government is set to prepare a new funding package for shipping companies, struggling with coronavirus-related travel restrictions and big reductions in passenger volumes. Although ferry companies got funding in the spring to ensure that supply routes stayed open, Lännen Media reports the government is finalising a new package of €24.8 million for use by the end of the year. The money will help maintain the flow of passenger traffic as well as security of supplies. Lännen Media says state aid won’t be given on all ferry routes, just where it’s needed – and won’t be given to routes that are making a profit either.

Read Hour challenges Finns to pick up a book

Tuesday is ‘Read Hour’ in Finland, part of the United Nations Literacy Day, where people are being encouraged to pick up a book. The Children and Youth Foundation nouri.fi finds that only a quarter of children consider reading to be ‘cool’ and by encouraging young people to read at 14:00 today, the organisation hopes to change those perceptions. “We are still one of the nations where people read a lot, but the latest PISA survey again raised concerns. As many as one in eight young people graduate from primary school without adequate reading skills and over 60% of boys said they only read if forced” says Olli Alanen, Director of the Children and Youth Foundation.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s another mixed weather picture across the whole country for Tuesday morning with the best of the sunshine in the capital city region and along the south coast to Lappeenranta and Imatra in the southeast. There’s rain for parts of the Ostrobothnia coast, and sunshine behind the clouds too in Turku, Tampere and Jyväskylä. Expect temperatures to range from +8°C in northern Lapland to +16°C in Hanko, although it will feel quite cool in the inland south and the east with temperatures in single digits at first this morning.